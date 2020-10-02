Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit mixed reality game trailer shared

Nintendo announced the new Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit game last month but thanks to the publishing of the game overview trailer we now know quite a lot more about this upcoming mixed reality game.

In brief, this game brings Mario Kart well and truly into your home. The game relies on the user having a Nintendo Switch, of course, but not just that - each player also needs a camera toting toy Kart. When you buy the Kart pack you will get four numbered gates. You place these about your game room (a minimum 10 x 12ft room space, with 15 x 15ft recommended) and when you are ready you fire up the Switch and use it to remote control your physical toy Kart around the course as you please. This act will 'design' a course for future races, time trials and so on. As well as simple ovals you can go crazy and make complicated courses with multiple cross-over points.

In playing the course any on-screen shenanigans will be reflected in the way your kart works in the physical world. However, watching it on the Switch screen makes for a much more lively experience with all sorts of Mario Kart overlay graphics, characters, kart customisations, bonuses and hindrances (auto steering, banana skins, rockets, bombs etc).

There are 24 grand prix courses you can play through with all sorts of themes and weather conditions you would expect from a Mario Kart game, as well as time trials, mirror mode and more.

Karts will run a bit slower on carpets than hardwood floors which might put you in a disadvantage compared to in-game generated rivals. Another thing is that you should only build single level courses, a small ramp may be OK but tall bridges are out.

The Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit mixed reality game allows for up to four simultaneous players but each must have their own game, Kart, and a Nintendo Switch system for game environment display and kart control.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit becomes available from 15th October for US$99/GB£99. You can choose between the Mario and Luigi set.