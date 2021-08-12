Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 foldables

Samsung live-streamed another of its Galaxy Unpacked events a few hours ago. This Unpacked was teased as focussing on foldables, and if that is what you wanted to see, you would not be disappointed with the unveiling of the new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 smartphones. Samsung also unwrapped its Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch and Galaxy Buds2 wireless earbuds.

The biggest news of the night for power users was probably the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold3. This sizable foldable has been significantly refined by Samsung and while it doesn't look a lot different, or work much differently to its successor, it includes the following key quality of experience improvements: an under-display selfie camera in the 7.6-inch main foldable screen, the integration with the S Pen stylus (remember, there will be no new Note device this year), and the refinement of the build to facilitate an IPX8 water resistance rating.

You can see the key specs on offer with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 in the slide above. I think it is worth highlighting that the new screen, as well as offering the almost invisible under-display camera, is 29 per cent brighter than its predecessor, and both this and the cover screen have Super Smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. For your multimedia enjoyment, this foldable features upgraded Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Overall, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is sleeker, thinner, and lighter. It comes in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver at the following UK MSRPs: 256GB - £1,599, 512GB - £1,699. To boost your purchase power, Samsung is offering enhanced trade-in to give customers an extra £250 off its new smartphones via all major retailers and operators, when you trade in an eligible device. Buyers can also claim a free Samsung Galaxy Note Pack worth £79.99 with any purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, offering a Flip Case, S Pen, and 25W Super-Fast Charger in the bag. I've already had emails from the likes of O2 and Sky Mobile about pre-orders and contract deals on the new devices. Devices will go on-sale from 27th August 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 uses foldable technology to appeal to a different demographic. This pocketable compact device offers a wide range of finishes (Cream, Lavender, Green and Phantom Black, as well as Grey, White and Light Pink available exclusively from Samsung.com), as well as a set of stylish new ring grips and strap cases.

Probably the biggest upgrades with the Galaxy Z Flip3 are: the re-designed Cover Screen which is four times larger than its predecessor and has Samsung Pay built-in, a new 120Hz adaptive refresh rate main screen, refined photo and video capture options, and IPX8 water resistance.

It is good to see foldables like this become much more durable, not just to accidental water splashed but strengthened with 'armour aluminium' as well as the latest Gorilla Glass Victus. A mobile device by its very nature is going to get some rough or careless handling, if only through the occasional inevitable accident.

The new Galaxy Z Flip3 has an MSRP of 128GB - £949, or 256GB - £999 in the UK. Devices will go on-sale from 27th August 2021. Again, you can go through the enhanced trade-in program to grab a Flip3. Whichever device you choose, you will qualify for Samsung Boost, which is a selection of premium partner experiences worth over £250.

Samsung UK also shared the UK pricing of the Galaxy Buds2 – they will be £139, and again be available from 27th of this month. You can learn more about the earbuds and new watch via the video links in the intro paragraph.