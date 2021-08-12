vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 foldables

by Mark Tyson on 12 August 2021, 10:11

Tags: Samsung (005935.KS)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqyd

Add to My Vault: x

Samsung live-streamed another of its Galaxy Unpacked events a few hours ago. This Unpacked was teased as focussing on foldables, and if that is what you wanted to see, you would not be disappointed with the unveiling of the new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 smartphones. Samsung also unwrapped its Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch and Galaxy Buds2 wireless earbuds.

The biggest news of the night for power users was probably the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold3. This sizable foldable has been significantly refined by Samsung and while it doesn't look a lot different, or work much differently to its successor, it includes the following key quality of experience improvements: an under-display selfie camera in the 7.6-inch main foldable screen, the integration with the S Pen stylus (remember, there will be no new Note device this year), and the refinement of the build to facilitate an IPX8 water resistance rating.

You can see the key specs on offer with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 in the slide above. I think it is worth highlighting that the new screen, as well as offering the almost invisible under-display camera, is 29 per cent brighter than its predecessor, and both this and the cover screen have Super Smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. For your multimedia enjoyment, this foldable features upgraded Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Overall, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is sleeker, thinner, and lighter. It comes in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver at the following UK MSRPs: 256GB - £1,599, 512GB - £1,699. To boost your purchase power, Samsung is offering enhanced trade-in to give customers an extra £250 off its new smartphones via all major retailers and operators, when you trade in an eligible device. Buyers can also claim a free Samsung Galaxy Note Pack worth £79.99 with any purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, offering a Flip Case, S Pen, and 25W Super-Fast Charger in the bag. I've already had emails from the likes of O2 and Sky Mobile about pre-orders and contract deals on the new devices. Devices will go on-sale from 27th August 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 uses foldable technology to appeal to a different demographic. This pocketable compact device offers a wide range of finishes (Cream, Lavender, Green and Phantom Black, as well as Grey, White and Light Pink available exclusively from Samsung.com), as well as a set of stylish new ring grips and strap cases.

Probably the biggest upgrades with the Galaxy Z Flip3 are: the re-designed Cover Screen which is four times larger than its predecessor and has Samsung Pay built-in, a new 120Hz adaptive refresh rate main screen, refined photo and video capture options, and IPX8 water resistance.

It is good to see foldables like this become much more durable, not just to accidental water splashed but strengthened with 'armour aluminium' as well as the latest Gorilla Glass Victus. A mobile device by its very nature is going to get some rough or careless handling, if only through the occasional inevitable accident.

The new Galaxy Z Flip3 has an MSRP of 128GB - £949, or 256GB - £999 in the UK. Devices will go on-sale from 27th August 2021. Again, you can go through the enhanced trade-in program to grab a Flip3. Whichever device you choose, you will qualify for Samsung Boost, which is a selection of premium partner experiences worth over £250.

Samsung UK also shared the UK pricing of the Galaxy Buds2 – they will be £139, and again be available from 27th of this month. You can learn more about the earbuds and new watch via the video links in the intro paragraph.

HEXUS Forums :: 10 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Rob_B - Thu 12 Aug 2021 10:36
I'm more interested in the Flip than the Fold as for the size I could live with the compromises whereas the Fold doesn't have the same excuse. Although it's still an expensive Samsung :/
Posted by Terbinator - Thu 12 Aug 2021 10:53
The Fold in my eyes at least would make something like xCloud etc actually playable on the go if you are travelling or rely on those services for your gaming fix.
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Thu 12 Aug 2021 10:54
The Flip might actually be quite strong too. I can see you being able to drop it and not worry about the screen having issues.
Posted by Spud1 - Thu 12 Aug 2021 11:00
“No big changes” is a bit subjective - i'd argue the under display camera & water proofing are both rather large changes here - you could add the S-Pen support to that list too for those who are interested.

It's another big leap forward in making foldables a viable device for the mass market once the price comes down - getting closer to hardware feature parity with the more mainstream “slab” phones. The fold 2 was admittedly a bigger leap forward being a lot more doable than the first fold, alongside many other big improvements. My fold 2 has been through some abuse recently (hard drops from a height, some screen impacts that terrified me)..but its not got a single mark or scratch on it.

Got my pre-order in yesterday for a black Fold 3 - a little dissapointed they only offered £600 as trade in for the fold 2, but thats still £100 more than most phone recycling companies and roughly what they go for on ebay, so could be worse. Combined with cashback and the 10% referral discount it comes in at £820 for the upgrade…still silly expensive but could have been a lot worse!

Fingers crossed they don't mess up the deliveries this year and they have enough stock to fulfil pre orders. You'd hope they have planned better this time around and won't be quite as caught out by the high demand!
Posted by Kanoe - Thu 12 Aug 2021 11:10
I've been waiting since all year for the Sony Xperia 1 III to drop but it has yet to surface and the Flip will be cheaper and I kind of like the idea of having a phone that easily fits in a pocket again.

SEE NEWER »