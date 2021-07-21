Samsung Galaxy Unpacked scheduled for 11th August

Samsung is preparing for another of its Galaxy Unpacked events. The next such event will be online only, available for anyone to view, and is scheduled for 10am ET (3pm UK time) on Wednesday, 11th August. Samsung's invite and associated video hints at the unveiling of a pair of new foldable devices. Its tease tallies with a number of photos / render leaks over recent days.

Samsung's official teaser - all the images below are leaked renders

A blog post on the Samsung news site suggests we "get ready to unfold," and welcome "flexible, versatile mobile devices that can keep up with the fast pace of our lives". If you click to watch the brief invite video, you will see a bit of graphical origami which appears to represent new Z Fold and Z Flip devices.

New foldables are not all we expect through. Thanks to extensive leaks published by Evan Blass, which started flowing on 10th July, we are also expecting a Samsung Galaxy 21 FE, a new Galaxy Watch, and the Galaxy Buds 2 earphones. However, even though the timing will be about right, fans of the Samsung Galaxy Note series aren't expected to get any treats in 2021.

The headlining devices expected at the Unpacked are the expansive Galaxy Z Fold 3 (with possible S Pen stylus bundled/support) and smaller Galaxy Z Flip 3. As mentioned above, Evan Blass has already shared images of these, and you can see GIF animations of them via the two links in this paragraph and stills in this article above and below. Click on either of the links, and you will be able to scroll through a Twitter thread laced with GIF animations of the two headlining foldables, plus the new S21 FE, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds.

It is great to have all the visual materials from the leaks up front, but there remains a lot to learn about the upcoming new Samsung Galaxy devices. For example, we don't have any solid tech specs for the foldables, and we don't know what has been snipped from the Galaxy S21 to come up with the more accessibly priced S21 FE – nor indeed any pricing indicators.