vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Samsung Galaxy Sanitising Service begins roll out

by Mark Tyson on 13 March 2020, 14:31

Tags: Samsung (005935.KS)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaejmj

Add to My Vault: x

Samsung has begun to roll out a free Galaxy device sanitising service worldwide. If you pop into an official Samsung Service Centre or Samsung Experience Store in select countries the staff will give your smartphone, smart watch or earbuds a thorough UV-C dosing that is claimed to be fatal to bacteria, germs, and viruses.

The Samsung Galaxy Sanitising Service is already live in 19 countries, reports SamMobile. Regions where the sanitising service is now being rolled out include; Argentina, Chile, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, the United States, Ukraine and Vietnam.

UK rollout 'soon'

SamMobile's source report says that Samsung will soon be expanding its cleaning service rollout to; Australia, Austria, Canada, Czech, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Philippines, Romania, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and the UK. UK resident readers can discover their nearest store, and double check availability of the sanitising service via the contact details listed on the Samsung Experience Stores UK store finder.

Sanitising service users can be assured that the UV-C light isn't going to harm their devices and the service doesn't make use of any abrasive materials, liquids or harsh cleaning chemicals. With smart devices so often in our hands, constantly being touched, touching our faces, and being placed on various communal surfaces, one shouldn't neglect cleaning them as we are now being asked to clean our hands more regularly and more carefully.

If you like the idea of UV cleaning your mobile and other trinkets at home UV phone sanitisers (not Samsung made or specific) are quite easy to find online from about £20.

Apple China stores reopen

In related news, Apple has now reopened its China-based retail stores that were all shut down a month ago. The move comes as China's official recorded rate of infections for Covid-19 have reduced significantly (19 new infections on Tuesday). The government is keen to 'get Covid done' and return to normality and signalled this with a visit of President Xi Jinping to Wuhan, reports the BBC.

HEXUS Forums :: 5 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by MajorZod - Fri 13 Mar 2020 15:33
Sun tan bed for phones!
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Fri 13 Mar 2020 15:58
Good timing? ;)
Posted by meuvoy - Fri 13 Mar 2020 17:01
Makes absolutely no sense
Posted by Ttaskmaster - Fri 13 Mar 2020 17:32
meuvoy
Makes absolutely no sense
Makes perfect sense - Something that you frequently touch (and often without pausing for thought), that comes into contact with your face and could facilitate the transmission of the Covid-19 infection, even if you're an obssessive hand-washer. It's also going to be a dirt trap for any infected particulates, down in the screen border, in the grip grooves along the side, along the gaps around the buttons, in behind the cover, and so on.

But then, the article suggests only Galaxy device owners get this. Presumably this is marketing/financial sense, looking after top tier customers? The poor peasants who cannot afford the Flaship line must fend for themselves, under a policy of Survival Of The Richest… or at least Most Indebted? :D

Nah, jokes aside, it makes lots of sense.
Posted by gazjon - Fri 13 Mar 2020 23:36
Ttaskmaster
Nah, jokes aside, it makes lots of sense.

Actually no it doesn't. When is the last time you sterilised your wallet, your keys? Both are used at least as often as your phone. Then there's your steering wheel on your car, everything you pick up at work and in the home. As you are most likely to be the one that infects your phone, unless you're in the habit of letting other people handle it.