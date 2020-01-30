Samsung teases its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 foldable phone reveal

The official Samsung news blog has started to tease Galaxy Unpacked 2020 and what is to be revealed at the event. In an attempt to spread excitement ahead of the 11th February reveal event, Samsung has released a video called "change the shape of the future." Furthermore, today it will be taking the wraps of billboards near major city landmarks worldwide.

In the video above you can quite clearly see that Samsung has staged an animation where its upcoming foldable flexes open and closed beneath silk sheets. The clever teaser ends with the folded up resulting square shaped phone talking the place of the 'A's in Galaxy and '0's in 2020.

In addition to the above billboards will be unveiled today in iconic locations such as Callao Square in Madrid, Duomo di Milano in Milan, Hydroproject Building in Moscow, Times Square in New York, and Central Railway Station and Marriott Hotel in Warsaw, Piccadilly Circus in London, and COEX in Seoul.

While Samsung busies itself with elaborate teases, well known smartphone leaker Evan Blass (@EVLeaks) has published some lovely clear spoilers showing the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The above images arrived around the same time WinFuture.de published (watermarked) photos of the Galaxy Z Flip from all angles, alongside purported full specs. According to this source the upcoming foldable will sport key specs as follows; Full HD+ (2636 x 1080 Pixel), Dynamic AMOLED 6.7-inch main display, 300x116px Super AMOLED always on status display, Snapdragon 855+, 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS3.0 storage, 3,300mAh battery. It is said to weigh 183g and measure 87.4 x 73.6 x 15.4 - 17.3mm when closed and 167.9 x 73.6 x 6.9 - 7.2mm opened up. Last but not least, this source says the Galaxy Z Flip will be released on Valentine's Day, priced at about €1,500.

Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will kick off at 7pm GMT on the 11th February.