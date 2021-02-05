vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Ofcom UK explains One Touch broadband switching process

by Mark Tyson on 5 February 2021, 13:11

Tags: Ofcom

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaep55

Add to My Vault: x

After a rule change in 2015, broadband customers in the UK already have in place a quite simple and straightforward method of switching providers. The process can be instigated by the customer simply contacting the new supplier and leaving it to them. However, since the new rules came into place it has been noted that there are a number of significant speed bumps in the process that it would be good to address.

In consumer research Ofcom found that many people were still put off regularly switching broadband providers due to the following factors:

  • Switching between providers using different networks or technologies still required customer contact with both entities. Without such coordination there could be a sizable overlap or gap between old and new services coming online. It was found that 40 per cent of people were put off by this potential hassle.
  • Similarly, 40 per cent of people thought switching broadband suppliers would be too time-consuming.
  • Lastly 25 per cent of respondents told Ofcom that the existing provider tried to persuade them to stay, and such debate wasn't wanted by consumers.

Last October Ofcom sketched out its plans to fix the above sources of consumer and ISP friction. Yesterday it provided a clearer explanation of its preferred 'One Touch Switching' plans and an alternative 'Code to Switch' system.

Ofcom's favoured One Touch process is shown in the outline diagram above. You will still get important info from your existing provider before you give your consent to switch and the change is actually scheduled.

An alternative switching method has also been put forward by Ofcom, and it appears to be a slightly longer process requiring the customer to get a code from their current provider – at the same time important info will be shared by the existing provider about termination, charges, etc - and passing the code to the new provider. This sounds a bit like the text-based mobile contract switching using a PAC (porting authorisation code). One hopes Ofcom has learned from earlier PAC supply shenanigans from mobile service providers if they go down this route.

Ofcom has started consulting on the proposals shown above. It will take providers time to significantly change systems and processes so whatever the outcome they are going to have until December 2022 to get ready for the new switching process.

HEXUS Forums :: 1 Comment

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Gentle Viking - Fri 05 Feb 2021 14:49
My mother ( just TV and phone ) and my friend ( internet ) just had their old provider ( on fiber of course ) get taken over by another company, and so they had to decide on a new provider.

As i recall there was about 8 different companies to choose from, so on behalf of my mother i changed her TV provider, and her phone too as she was on a flat rate deal and with the amount she use the phone more expensive than a regular pay by the minute deal.

My friend while he also had TV via fiber he ditched that ( well many sane people do as TV in general just make you more stupid )
So he was left with internet, and here the new provider bummed, first of all they did not send him a new router before the last minute and only as he called them, and when he was supposed to be switched over at February 1 at 00:15 in the night / morning, well nothing happened so he plugged old gear in and old provider was still there, until 4 in the morning.
New provider only got their ass in gear later in the day after my M8 called them again, but that was then 12 hours or so too late.

Changing provider i think dont cost a fee her, and normally not even a establishment fee even if the fiber or whatever ate not at your door, it should but usually the companies void that fee.
Changing your phone provider, well yes they do try and keep you, which if it is just price / service are okay, some times they will match the price /service you want to change to, so thats a win if you otherwise are okay with your old provider.
Otherwise you just leave, normally the new company take care of everything like moving your number over in case you want to keep the same number ASO,,,,,, also cost free as i recall.

Really you should challenge these guys and the likes of insurance and banks at least every years or so,,,,,, you have no contract as such with these people so they bloody well give you what you want or you leave.
Myself i just cut 1/3 of the price on my car insurance just changing company.

Most times it can all be settled by a simple phone call, or online.
So get on with it !