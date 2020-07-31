Valve puts the squeeze on Steam Store VPN shoppers

Digital goods sellers and service providers sell the same thing for different prices depending upon where you are in the world. It isn't just the currency that varies out of necessity, observed from one country, the UK for example, others may pay much less in converted currency values for the same digital content. Some customers won't tolerate such price disparity and will actively seek loopholes and take steps to get the best price possible.

A highly useful tool for digital bargain hunters is a VPN. Among its charms, this privacy and security focussed tool can mask your real location, and even make it look like you are online in a country of your choosing. Thus, for years people have used VPNs to get cheaper / different localised content versions of Netflix. Another popular use, as per our headline is to find and buy PC digital games as cheaply as possible on the Valve's platform.

Earlier this week, the Steam watchers at SteamDB noticed that Valve has made some steps to close this thrifty loophole. In an update to 'store and wallet country', Steam support notes that a customer buying from the Steam Store in country X, must use a payment method from country X.

Steam will also be sticky about the country of residence you have set in your profile. If you do actually relocate to another country, you can have your settings changed by completing a purchase in the new-to-you country with a payment method from that country.

Sync your Steam library with GeForce NOW

Nvidia wrote to HEXUS yesterday about various updates including Steam library syncing with GeForce NOW, Rainbow Six Siege Nvidia Highlights capture support, and its recommendation of the Asus RT-AX85U router for game streaming. On the former, Nvidia was pleased to announce that finding your 'hundreds' of Steam games in GeForce NOW will be considerably easier going forward.

Going to Settings > Game Sync in GeForce NOW will allow users to identify games in their Steam library that are supported by GeForce NOW and will automatically add them to 'My Library' within the app. Of course you have to Steam authorise your GeForce NOW account. As you add games to your Steam library you will need to repeat the Settings > Game Sync step to make sure the games are synced.

While you are here, I will share Nvidia's latest GeForce NOW game streaming additions. There are 11 'new' games to play via the service, as bullet pointed below: