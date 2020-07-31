vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Valve puts the squeeze on Steam Store VPN shoppers

by Mark Tyson on 31 July 2020, 10:11

Digital goods sellers and service providers sell the same thing for different prices depending upon where you are in the world. It isn't just the currency that varies out of necessity, observed from one country, the UK for example, others may pay much less in converted currency values for the same digital content. Some customers won't tolerate such price disparity and will actively seek loopholes and take steps to get the best price possible.

A highly useful tool for digital bargain hunters is a VPN. Among its charms, this privacy and security focussed tool can mask your real location, and even make it look like you are online in a country of your choosing. Thus, for years people have used VPNs to get cheaper / different localised content versions of Netflix. Another popular use, as per our headline is to find and buy PC digital games as cheaply as possible on the Valve's platform.

Earlier this week, the Steam watchers at SteamDB noticed that Valve has made some steps to close this thrifty loophole. In an update to 'store and wallet country', Steam support notes that a customer buying from the Steam Store in country X, must use a payment method from country X.

Steam will also be sticky about the country of residence you have set in your profile. If you do actually relocate to another country, you can have your settings changed by completing a purchase in the new-to-you country with a payment method from that country.

Sync your Steam library with GeForce NOW

Nvidia wrote to HEXUS yesterday about various updates including Steam library syncing with GeForce NOW, Rainbow Six Siege Nvidia Highlights capture support, and its recommendation of the Asus RT-AX85U router for game streaming. On the former, Nvidia was pleased to announce that finding your 'hundreds' of Steam games in GeForce NOW will be considerably easier going forward.

Going to Settings > Game Sync in GeForce NOW will allow users to identify games in their Steam library that are supported by GeForce NOW and will automatically add them to 'My Library' within the app. Of course you have to Steam authorise your GeForce NOW account. As you add games to your Steam library you will need to repeat the Settings > Game Sync step to make sure the games are synced.

While you are here, I will share Nvidia's latest GeForce NOW game streaming additions. There are 11 'new' games to play via the service, as bullet pointed below:

  • Blightbound (new game launching on Steam – July 29)
  • Hellpoint (new game launching on Steam & Epic Games Store – July 30)
  • Dead Age 2 (recent game launch on Steam – July 16)
  • Far Cry 3 (Epic Games Store)
  • For The King (Epic)
  • Life is Strange - Before the Storm
  • Magic the Gathering: Arena (Epic)
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth (Epic)
  • Stationeers
  • This War of Mine (Epic)
  • Warface (My.com)

Posted by Spud1 - Fri 31 Jul 2020 11:40
Good.

VPN fraud is a big problem, even more so as most people don't even see it as fraud! (which is it, you are obtaining goods through misrepresentation/deception/etc by providing a fake address, and/or faking your location).

Difficult for the industry to deal with really but this is a step closer to closing this down, which can only be a good thing.
Posted by SciFi - Fri 31 Jul 2020 11:43
Spud1
Good.

VPN fraud is a big problem, even more so as most people don't even see it as fraud! (which is it, you are obtaining goods through misrepresentation/deception/etc by providing a fake address, and faking your location).

Difficult for the industry to deal with really but this is a step closer to closing this down, which can only be a good thing.

Or, you know.. they could just release the product everywhere at the same time…
Posted by Spud1 - Fri 31 Jul 2020 11:51
SciFi
Or, you know.. they could just release the product everywhere at the same time…

That's not the major issue here though - its the price discrepancy. Digital products are often priced according to the local market - which gives people on low wages in weaker economies the opportunity to play games/watch netflix etc. It's a sensible pricing methodology that is beneficial to consumers in those markets and allows the vendor to keep selling.

Taking advantage of this as comparatively rich westerner (well, or as anyone, but you know what i mean!) is shameful fraud, and almost as bad as piracy imo.
Posted by jimbouk - Fri 31 Jul 2020 12:08
Spud1
Taking advantage of this as comparatively rich westerner (well, or as anyone, but you know what i mean!) is shameful fraud, and almost as bad as piracy imo.

Yes if you do go to a different market. No if you're supposed to be part of a common market.
Posted by LSG501 - Fri 31 Jul 2020 12:38
SciFi
Or, you know.. they could just release the product everywhere at the same time…

and at the same prices…

Some of the reasons for vpn use is that certain places have far cheaper pricing than the ‘rich’ western countries….

