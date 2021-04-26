vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Bitmain teases Ethereum miner as fast as 32x RTX 3080 GPUs

by Mark Tyson on 26 April 2021, 12:11

Bitmain, the Chinese crypto-mining technology company, is teasing a new hardware solution due to launch "soon". The Bitmain Antminer E9 system will be powered by custom ASIC(s) for high performance and exceptional energy efficiency and is targeting the popular Ethereum cryptocurrency.

Above you can see Bitmain's YouTube teaser which was uploaded this weekend. The video starts with the immodest claim that the Antminer E9 can "drive the industry to the next level". It follows up with an appealing comparison, asserting that the new system has ETH mining power equivalent to the joint efforts of 32 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards.

Fleshing out its claims somewhat, Bitmain shares some key stats of the Antminer E9. It is capable of 3GH/s, with a power efficiency of 0.85J/M, consuming 2556W at peak performance.

According to Tom's Hardware, the headline 3GH/s figure that the Antminer E9 is claimed to achieve comfortably beats the rival Linzhi Phoenix Ethash ASIC miner (2.6GH/s, 3000W) while using less power. With the Linzhi Phoenix costing in the region of $12,000 the Antminer A9 is expected to go for somewhat more, perhaps the $20,000 mark. Compare that to the cost of a system(s) packing 32 GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs, and the power required, and you can see the attraction of these ASIC solutions.

It would be pleasing for PC DIYers, enthusiasts, and gamers if the likes of Bitmain could supply enough of their ASIC systems to crypto miners to divert interest away from consumer GPUs.

In related news, BTC valuations dropped significantly last week, but as we start the new week there are signs the market pull-back might be over. Meanwhile, ETH's upwards progress seems relatively smooth.

HEXUS Forums :: 12 Comments

Posted by Spreadie - Mon 26 Apr 2021 12:17
How is it a viable business model if a largely autonomous single purpose device makes more money than it costs to buy? Surely you'd just mine with them instead of selling?
Posted by lumireleon - Mon 26 Apr 2021 12:24
As much as the CAPITALISTS hate crypto currency I will support it even if there is no stock of GPUs for 10 years. This is the new era where the government is loosing its grip on expensive money transfers thanks to the literate taxes and the currency that looses value over night because some countries are having trade wars.
Posted by JoeC - Mon 26 Apr 2021 12:39
Spreadie
How is it a viable business model if a largely autonomous single purpose device makes more money than it costs to buy? Surely you'd just mine with them instead of selling?

No one knows what crypto markets will do, but selling these at 20k a pop is surely making money for Bitmain.
Posted by kalniel - Mon 26 Apr 2021 13:13
Spreadie
How is it a viable business model if a largely autonomous single purpose device makes more money than it costs to buy? Surely you'd just mine with them instead of selling?
Presumably their business model and resulting stakeholders are a) in the hardware business rather than speculation/coin mining business and b) are satisfied with the returns from hardware sales.

Viability doesn't hinge on making the most amount of money possible.
Posted by DanceswithUnix - Mon 26 Apr 2021 13:34
Spreadie
How is it a viable business model if a largely autonomous single purpose device makes more money than it costs to buy? Surely you'd just mine with them instead of selling?

Wasn't the best way to make money in the old gold rush to sell pick axes?

