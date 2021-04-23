Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub launched in 8TB, 16TB capacities

Seagate has expanded its FireCuda Gaming range with some high capacity HDDs and Hubs. Previously the range specialised in NVMe flash / high bandwidth performance using Thunderbolt interfaces, but the new offerings offer (up to) large capacities instead, based on Seagate's mechanical spinning disks. Whichever new product you choose you will get a device with Razer Chroma compatible RGB LED lighting.

The FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive is a 2.5-inch bus-powered external HDD (200g) which connects via a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) Micro-B interface. These drives have been readied in capacities of 1TB (US MSRP $80), 2TB ($110), and 5TB ($180). It isn't known whether the FireCuda Gaming Hard Drives use SMR HDD tech or not. Buyers get a one-year warranty and three years free access to Rescue Data Recovery services.

Seagate's FireCuda Gaming Hub is going to be released shortly after the HDDs outlined above. As this is a 3.5-inch drive based product the capacities are significantly greater, as it allows. It is also much heavier at up to 1.3kg (16TB).

This discrete adaptor powered drive has front facing USB-C and USB-A ports which are both capable of 3.2 Gen 1 - 5Gbps. Thus, it can act as a hub, where you plug other peripherals. Seagate's FireCuda Gaming Hub has the same one-year warranty and three years free access to Rescue Data Recovery services as the HDD line. The FireCuda Gaming Hub is being readied in capacities of 8TB ($220) and 16TB ($400).

Whichever drive you buy you will be able to configure the RGB LED lighting with Seagate's Toolkit software or other software that works and syncs with Razer Chroma lighting.