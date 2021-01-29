vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Corsair MP600 Core and MP600 Pro M.2 NVMe SSDs launched

by Mark Tyson on 29 January 2021, 11:11

Corsair has launched a trio of new Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 Solid State Drives. The new MP600 Core, MP600 Pro, and MP600 Pro Hydro X Edition are all designed to fit your industry standard M.2 2280 slots and offer great performance and are available immediately from the usual Corsair stockists worldwide.

The Corsair MP600 Core high-density 3D QLC NAND memory. Its key performance metrics are its up to 4,950MB/sec sequential read and 3,950MB/sec sequential write speeds. In IOPS terms it achieves Up to 480K and up to 200K random write and read speeds.

Pricing for the MP600 Core starts at US$155 for 1TB, to $310 for 2TB, to $645 for 4TB.

Greater performance is offered by Corsair MP600 Pro. This drive utilises 3D TLC NAND for what most consider to be a better mix of performance, endurance, and value. The MP600 Pro (2TB) can transfer data at up to 7,000MB/sec sequential read and 6,550MB/sec sequential write. Its random write and read IOPS stats are 780K and 360K, respectively, as measure by IOMeter.

The Corsair MP600 Pro 1TB is listed at US$225 or you can get a 2TB model for $435.

For the ultimate Corsair PCIe SSD offering, for those with liquid cooling systems, is the MP600 Pro Hydro X Edition. This is the first Corsair SSD to include an integrated Hydro X Series XM2 Water Block which is claimed to be a great match to your custom cooling loop.

This SSD uses 3D TLC NAND again. Its performance is identical to the MP600 Pro (2TB) and this MP600 Pro Hydro X Edition model is only available in 2TB capacity. The listed price for this water block furnished model is US$460.

In its email to HEXUS, Corsair said that the XM2 water block, as used by the MP600 Pro Hydro X Edition, is available for purchase as a standalone product, compatible with many existing M.2 SSDs. Buyers will find it provides lower temperatures and that its application will result in "virtually eliminating performance throttling". It is currently listed at US$40.

Buyers of all the above SSDs get the Corsair SSD Toolbox software bundled, and benefit from a five-year warranty.

HEXUS Forums :: 7 Comments

Posted by Terbinator - Fri 29 Jan 2021 11:44
Having dabbled in a custom loop before, the thought of having your SSD/storage as part of it would still fill me with unease.
Posted by DanceswithUnix - Fri 29 Jan 2021 12:24
Buyers of all the above SSDs get the Corsair SSD Toolbox software bundled

That's a shame. For this sort of money you should get something usable. My last SSD was a WD Black, the slightly better performance, lower price and free game was nice but really the idea that I wouldn't have to touch SSD Toolbox was what clinched it for me.
Posted by philehidiot - Fri 29 Jan 2021 13:09
DanceswithUnix
Yeh, I have to say that thing has been a total letdown for me.

The custom loop thing strikes me as kind of unnecessary as this is rarely a real bottleneck. If your storage requirements are such that controller throttling is an issue, this is not the solution. As above, you also want a set up that will have a good chance of preserving your data should the worst happen with a water cooling set up.

Maybe I'm just an idiot.
Posted by LSG501 - Fri 29 Jan 2021 14:06
philehidiot
The custom loop thing strikes me as kind of unnecessary as this is rarely a real bottleneck. If your storage requirements are such that controller throttling is an issue, this is not the solution. As above, you also want a set up that will have a good chance of preserving your data should the worst happen with a water cooling set up.
Isn't there also something about pcie ssd performance being worse if they're too cold as well…
Posted by mers - Fri 29 Jan 2021 14:36
Yes , I read that in a few places about not working as well when too cool.

On a side note when are Corsair going to come out with water cooled mice ?

