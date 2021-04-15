vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
G.Skill's high-end Trident Z Royal Elite RGB DDR4 announced

by Mark Tyson on 15 April 2021, 11:11

Tags: G.SKILL

G.Skill has announced that it has expanded its Trident Z family by adding further unnecessary frills. If the existing Trident Z Royal DDR4 memory modules with crystalline RGB light bar were a bit frumpy or drab for you, the new high-end Trident Z Royal Elite RGB DDR4 modules might better suit.

The new memory modules are said to have been "crafted for magnificence" by G.Skill's designers. The only change from the previous series, but it is a big one, is the "multi-faceted crystalline design across the reflective aluminium heatspreader". This angular undulating heatspreader is said to be made from solid aluminium, and is available with a silver or gold finish. G.Skill says that the heatspreader design features 76 facets, but it hasn't come up with any thermal or aerodynamic reason for this precise number of facets or their shapes – they just look nice I guess.

The crystalline light bar across the top of these Elite DIMMs is the same one used in the other Trident Z Royal modules. As a reminder, that means the light bar is full length and encapsulates 8-zone RGB lighting.

At launch G.Skill is making its Trident Z Royal Elite kits available at speeds ranging from DDR4-3600 to DDR4-5333, as befits a high-end PC memory product line. Each memory kit is made not just from those high-quality materials listed above but using hand-screened memory IC chips and tested for compatibility and stability across a wide range of motherboards.

G.Skill partners will be distributing the high-end Trident Z Royal Elite RGB DDR4 memory modules and kits starting from May. We don't have pricing at the time of writing.

HEXUS reviewed the G.Skill Trident Z Royal 16GB DDR4-3600 (F4-3600C18D-16GTRS) CL18 memory kit in April 2019. It won a HEXUS Recommended award.

HEXUS Forums :: 6 Comments

Posted by King Mustard - Thu 15 Apr 2021 11:15
Blingtastic! But mainly garish.
Posted by CausingIt - Thu 15 Apr 2021 11:48
Can't just me be that thinks that just looks ridiculous?
Posted by MrJim - Thu 15 Apr 2021 12:00
CausingIt
Can't just me be that thinks that just looks ridiculous?

It's not just you! But I can only think that someone is buying these things, otherwise why produce them?
Posted by King Mustard - Thu 15 Apr 2021 12:03
MrJim
It's not just you! But I can only think that someone is buying these things, otherwise why produce them?

I reckon birds might like the gold one but apart from that, not sure.
Posted by Percy1983 - Thu 15 Apr 2021 12:31
The only way I would buy them is if they where cheaper than offer kits of the same spec,I refuse to pay for RGB too.

I will admit I spent about 80p more on my last ram kit to black rather than red but even then if the red was significantly cheaper I would have got that.

I guess I am not their target market.

