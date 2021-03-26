AOC showcases AOC GH200 and GH300 gaming headsets

AOC is preparing a pair of headsets aimed at PC gamers. The new AOC GH200 and GH300 gaming headsets look well-made, and appear to feature compelling specs, especially at the proposed MSRPs of £39 and £49, respectively. In an email to HEXUS AOC said that these new gaming accessories will become available starting from May this year.

The AOC GH200 and GH300 have a number of key features in common. They both share the same sleek chassis, a comfortable and light structure with detachable microphone, braided cables with in-line remotes, no-lag wired designs, and 50 mm neodymium drivers. Those drivers offer a frequency range of 20Hz – 20kHz and an impedance of 32 Ω (±15%).

AOC's headsets feature a detachable omnidirectional boom mic with a 100Hz – 10kHz frequency range. The firm says it "filters out noise at both very low and very high frequencies to deliver clear audio and speech quality," though no specific audio filtering tech is mentioned.

Both designs go some way to blocking out distractions with their over-ear design utilising memory foam cushioning with leatherette protein material covering. On the topic of materials the headbands are steel with a slider head-fitting adjustment.

Going deeper into the spec lists for the model differences, the AOC GH200 is a simpler offering, offering stereo sound with a 3.5 mm connector jack on a 2m braided cable. A Y-splitter allows the user to send the headphone in / mic out to separate sockets. This headset is finished in a gun-metal grey.

Meanwhile, the GH300 adds 7.1 virtual surround sound (PC only), a USB Type-A connector via 2m braided cable, and RGB lighting effects. AOC cites advantages to gaming with 7.1 audio – being able to more precisely sense the position of your foes, for example. The GH300's RGB lighting has four modes (breathing, cyclic, static, off), which are also controllable via the in-line remote.

As mentioned in the intro, these headsets will become available from May this year with proposed MSRPs of £39 and £49.