VESA intros DisplayHDR True Black 600 tier

VESA has added a new 600 performance level to its DisplayHDR True Black high dynamic range (HDR) specification and standard. VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 offers a 20 per cent increase in luminance over the True Black 500 tier, while maintaining the benefits of the deep black reproduction offered by OLED technology and upcoming microLED technology display panels.

Earlier today, you may have read the HEXUS report covering the reveal of Asus Windows 11 laptops and devices. Asus revealed lots of OLED display products (laptops, convertibles, and monitors) at that event, including the Vivobook Pro laptops, which are among the first products to gain a VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification. You can see a full and lengthy list of new Asus SKUs with DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification here.

A full comparison table of all current VESA DisplayHDR standards is provided above. I've highlighted the new standard, please click to zoom in this detailed table image. Talking of comparisons, VESA explains that "DisplayHDR True Black allows for up to 100X deeper black levels in addition to a greater dynamic range and a 4X improvement in rise time compared to VESA's DisplayHDR 1000 performance tier".

Roland Wooster, chairman of the VESA task group responsible for DisplayHDR, and the association’s representative from Intel Corporation for HDR display technology, said that the new True Black 600 performance level products are going to join several dozen laptop product families from multiple vendors that are equipped with DisplayHDR True Black 400 and 500 tier level panels. Wooster asserted that the new True Black 600 performance level is "an important milestone," in the program.

As we see more vendors announce laptops for Windows 11 I'm sure we will get more adopting VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certified displays.