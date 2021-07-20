Asus launches the TUF Gaming VG32AQL1A monitor

The Asus TUF Gaming VG32AQL1A monitor has been launched. This is a flat screen IPS monitor with 31.5-inch diagonal, which will check a lot of boxes for PC gamers. Its IPS panel has a QHD resolution, with good gaming specs (fast response and refresh), multiple game modes, official Nvidia G-Sync Compatibility, as well as offering a wide colour gamut, an adjustable stand, built-in speakers, and a USB hub. Importantly, the Asus TUF sub brand usually caters for the value conscious gamer.

Using a QHD screen for gaming is an increasingly popular choice, the second most popular choice in the most recent Steam Hardware Survey. You can see the numbers have fallen back slightly in the most recent period (but not as badly as 4K), which one might partly blame on the high-end GPU drought. Some seem to reckon that the sweet spot for the 2560 x 1440 pixel choice is 27-inch, but if you sit back a bit more or have slightly less sharp vision a 32-incher like this new VG32AQL1A might be a better choice. For a comparison, if you have used a 24-inch 1080p monitor, it has a pixel density of approx 92 ppi, which is the same as on a 32-inch 1440p monitor.

Back onto the product under the spotlight, and the Asus TUF Gaming VG32AQL1A offers the following key specs:

Display panel size: 32-inches, 2560x1440

Display tech: IPS with wide viewing angles

Response time: 1ms GtG

Refresh rate: 48Hz to 170Hz, FreeSync Premium & G-Sync Compatible

Colour gamut: 99 per cent DCI-P3

Peak brightness: 350nits (400nits in HDR mode)

Contrast: 1000:1

Audio: stereo 2W speakers, earphone jack

Ports: DisplayPort 1.2 x 1, HDMI(v2.0) x 2, USB Hub with 2x USB 3.0

Gaming features: Asus Trace Free Technology, Asus Variable Overdrive, GameVisual game genre preset profiles, GamePlus (Crosshair, timer, fps counter etc), ELMB Sync, GameFast Input tech, Shadow Boost

Other features: TÜV Flicker-free, TÜV Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution), VESA DisplayHDR 400, Display Widget Lite software compatibility

Stand: Tilt +20° ~ -5°, Swivel +10° ~ -10°, Height Adjustment 0~90mm, plus VESA Wall Mounting option 100x100mm

I can't see any obvious shortcomings in the above specs, as long as you prefer a flat screen, and use proper speakers or a headset for your audio. Built-in speakers are still convenient for the times when you only need to hear alerts and other system bleeps. Of course, any proper verdict would need a hands-on test and knowledge of the retail price. At the time of writing, I don't have any pricing or availability details for the VG32AQL1A.