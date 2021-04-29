Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX 4K mini LED monitor due in May

Asus has written to HEXUS to announce that the "world's first mini LED 4K HDR gaming monitor," will be released, and on shelves in the UK before the end of May. In addition to that mini LED tech, the new Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX offers the following highlights; 32-inch 4K display with DisplayHDR 1400 certification, Quantum-dot IPS tech 10-bit wide-gamut screen, 98 per cent DCI-P3 gamut, FALD across 1,152 zones, refresh rate up to 144Hz, G-Sync Ultimate, a 'Live Dash' OLED display in the lower bezel, and Aura Sync lighting.

From the pictures you can immediately see this is a flat screen gaming monitor. The screen includes lots of cutting edge tech that will appeal to those aiming for 4K gaming fun on a 32-inch diagonal. The mix of vibrant, saturated Quantum Dot tech and FALD means that you get very deep blacks and searingly bright (1400nits) highlights. Asus says that "in-game details like street lights and muzzle flashes appear brighter and more realistic than ever before," due to this tech.

As well as the very wide gamut of colours available here (98 per cent DCI-P3, 160 per cent sRGB), the Delta E < 2 and factory calibration means that you will get good colour accuracy and uniformity straight from the box.

You can play 4K games at up to 144Hz on this display via the single DP 1.4 port which leverages DSC technology. However, the triple HDMI ports are HDMI 2.0, not 2.1, so will be marked down by users who want to connect the latest gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles and enjoy max frame rates, VRR and auto-low latency modes.

On the topic of gaming, this monitor supports Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate for smooth ultra-low latency gameplay on GeForce PCs. When connected via DP the refresh can vary between 1 and 144Hz. GtG response time is 4ms. Other gaming tech here includes; Ultra Low Motion Blur, ROG GamePlus, Asus GameVisual, as well as the standard TUV flicker free and low blue light modes. Gamers may also find appealing the Aura Sync ambient lighting, and the Live Dash OLED screen in the central lower bezel logo area. This 2-inch display can be used for JPEG and GIF images sized 256 x 64 pixels, as well as real-time hardware stats.

Asus supplies a stand with 0-70mm height adjustment, as well as tilt and swivel. You can switch it for a standard 100x100mm VESA mounting if you wish. Last but not least this monitor includes a USB Hub with 3 x USB 3.0 (1 x upstream, 2 x downstream), and 1 x USB 2.0. A headphone socket is present too.

We weren't given a UK price for this monitor, said to be available from May. However, we have seen US etailer pre-orders at $2,999.