LG launches 38WN95C-W 38-inch QHD+ IPS curved gaming monitor

LG has started to distribute an attractive large UltraWide gaming monitor it showcased back at CES 2020. The LG 38WN95C-W is a 38-inch UltraWide QHD+ IPS curved monitor with many attractive specs for gamers. Highlights include its 1ms response time, up to 144Hz refresh, VESA DisplayHDR 600, and FreeSync / G-Sync compatibility and it is bristling with attractive features, as you will find out below. Pre-order pricing in the US is from $1,599. The LG 38WN95C-W doesn't seem to be orderable in the UK but the official LG UK product page says it is "coming soon".

The screen used by LG is one of its curved Nano IPS display panels. Across its 38-inch diagonal it packs quite a few pixels, with 3840 x 1600 resolution which represents a 21:9 aspect ratio. The panel is quite bright and colour accurate with wide viewing angles and it has garnered VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification. The panel supports 1.07bn colours and can reproduce 98 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. An anti-glare 3H screen treatment should help minimise reflections too.

In addition to the attractive specs for gamers - high performance in terms of response and refresh - the VRR support via FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility will be welcomed by many. Via DP or Thunderbolt connections you will have HRR support up to 144Hz. I don't know the lower bounds on this parameter. Other gaming features include; Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync, and LFC.

LG has furnished the 38WN95C-W with plenty of premium frills. It gets the above mentioned TB3 connectivity, built-in 2x5W 'Rich Bass' speakers, a fully adjustable stand (though VESA 100x100 is an option too), and a built-in USB 3.2 Gen 1 hub.

As mentioned in the intro paragraph, depending on where you are in the world the LG 38WN95C-W may be up for pre-order now. Expect to pay the equivalent of US$1,600 to buy this monitor.