Asus launches the ProArt Display PA32UCX-P and PA27UCX

Asus has launched a pair of 4K HDR monitors for professional content creators with some interesting headline claims. The new Asus ProArt Display PA32UCX-P and PA27UCX are mini-LED backlit monitors with Quantum Dot display technology. Moreover, they support Asus Off-Axis Contrast Optimisation (OCO) technology which is claimed to greatly improve the contrast ratio, and reduce halo effects, seen on the screen when viewed from an angle.

The Asus ProArt Display PA32UCX-P and PA27UCX might have quite a lot of technology in common but their panel qualities are further apart than you sometimes see in similar family releases. Obviously the PS32UCX-P is a 32-incher, which the PA27UCX has a 27-inch diagonal. The best way to illustrate the other differences in these offerings is via a table, which I've constructed and emended below:

Asus ProArt Display PA32UCX-P Asus ProArt Display PA27UCX Panel Size: Wide Screen 32” (81.28cm) 16:9

Colour Saturation : 89% Rec.2020, 99.5% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB

Panel Backlight / Type : Mini LED / IPS

True Resolution : 3840x2160

Display Viewing Area(HxV) : 708.48 x 398.52 mm

Display Surface : Non-glare

Pixel Pitch : 0.1845 mm

Brightness : 600 cd/㎡ (Typical)/1200 cd/㎡ (Peak)

Contrast Ratio : 1000 :1 (Typical)/1000000 :1 (HDR)

ASUS Smart Contrast Ratio (ASCR) : 100000000:1

Viewing Angle (CR≧10) : 178°(H)/178°(V)

Response Time : 5ms (Gray to Gray)

Display Colours : 1073.7M (10bit)

Flicker free : Yes

Low Blue Light : Yes

LCD ZBD Warranty : Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Support : Yes (HDR-10 /HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)/Dolby Vision)

Dynamically Local Dimming : Yes, 1152 Zones

Off-axis Contrast Optimization (OCO) Technology : Yes

Stereo Speakers : 3W x 2 Stereo RMS

Signal Input : Thunderbolt 3 USB-C x2 (In x1, Out x1), HDMI(v2.0b) x3, DisplayPort 1.2

Earphone jack : 3.5mm Mini-Jack

USB downstream : USB 3.0 Type-A x3

Digital Signal Frequency : DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3：142 KHz (H) / 40 ~60 Hz(V), HDMI : 109 ~142 KHz (H) /29 ~65 Hz(V) Panel Size: Wide Screen 27.0"(68.47cm) 16:9

Colour Saturation : 83% Rec.2020, 99.5% Adobe RGB, 97% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB

Panel Backlight / Type : Mini LED / IPS

True Resolution : 3840x2160

Display Viewing Area(HxV) : 596.16 x 335.34 mm

Display Surface : Non-glare

Pixel Pitch : 0.155 mm

Brightness : 1000 cd/㎡ (Peak)

Contrast Ratio : 1000 :1 (Typical)/1000000 :1 (HDR)

Viewing Angle (CR≧10) : 178°(H)/178°(V)

Response Time : 5ms (Gray to Gray)

Display Colours : 1.07 Billion

Flicker free : Yes

Low Blue Light : Yes

LCD ZBD Warranty : Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Support : Yes (HDR-10 /HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)/Dolby Vision)

Dynamically Local Dimming : Yes, 576 Zones

Off-axis Contrast Optimization (OCO) Technology : Yes

Stereo Speakers : 2W x 2 Stereo RMS

Signal Input : HDMI(v2.0b) x2, DisplayPort 1.2, USB Type-C

Earphone jack : 3.5mm Mini-Jack

USB downstream : USB 3.0 Type-A x4

Digital Signal Frequency : 40 ~144 KHz (H) /30 ~60 Hz(V)

Checking above, please pay attention to the differences in colour gamut reproduction, peak brightness, local dimming zone fineness, and connectivity options - with Thunderbolt 3 as standard on the larger monitor only.

In common between the monitors is a wide selection of ProArt 13 present modes (Adobe RGB Mode/Rec. 2020/DCI-P3/DICOM/HDR_PQ DCI /HDR_PQ Rec2020/HLG/Dolby Vision/sRGB Mode/Rec. 709 Mode/User Mode 1/User Mode 2), a wide selection of colour adjustment controls and parameters, world-leading delta-E (∆E) <1 colour difference value for the sRGB and Adobe RGB colour spaces, Asus ProArt Hardware Calibration technology for colour-accuracy optimisation, support for multiple HDR-10 (high-dynamic-range) curves, PiP and PbP functions, a nicely adjustable tilt/swivel/height/pivot stand with 100x100mm VESA option, and the support for Adaptive Sync VRR tech.

Lastly, these monitors are compatible with a wide range of industry standard calibration utitlites. Asus ProArt Display PA32UCX-P and PA27UCX include software that supports top calibrators from X‑Rite, Datacolor, Klein professional calibration software, such as Calman and Light Illusion ColourSpace CMS.

I don't have information about availability or pricing at the time of writing. These monitors have been quite a long time coming to market, first revealed at CES 2019.