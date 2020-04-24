Asus launches the ProArt Display PA32UCX-P and PA27UCX

Asus has launched a pair of 4K HDR monitors for professional content creators with some interesting headline claims. The new Asus ProArt Display PA32UCX-P and PA27UCX are mini-LED backlit monitors with Quantum Dot display technology. Moreover, they support Asus Off-Axis Contrast Optimisation (OCO) technology which is claimed to greatly improve the contrast ratio, and reduce halo effects, seen on the screen when viewed from an angle.
The Asus ProArt Display PA32UCX-P and PA27UCX might have quite a lot of technology in common but their panel qualities are further apart than you sometimes see in similar family releases. Obviously the PS32UCX-P is a 32-incher, which the PA27UCX has a 27-inch diagonal. The best way to illustrate the other differences in these offerings is via a table, which I've constructed and emended below:
Asus ProArt Display PA32UCX-P
Asus ProArt Display PA27UCX
Checking above, please pay attention to the differences in colour gamut reproduction, peak brightness, local dimming zone fineness, and connectivity options - with Thunderbolt 3 as standard on the larger monitor only.
In common between the monitors is a wide selection of ProArt 13 present modes (Adobe RGB Mode/Rec. 2020/DCI-P3/DICOM/HDR_PQ DCI /HDR_PQ Rec2020/HLG/Dolby Vision/sRGB Mode/Rec. 709 Mode/User Mode 1/User Mode 2), a wide selection of colour adjustment controls and parameters, world-leading delta-E (∆E) <1 colour difference value for the sRGB and Adobe RGB colour spaces, Asus ProArt Hardware Calibration technology for colour-accuracy optimisation, support for multiple HDR-10 (high-dynamic-range) curves, PiP and PbP functions, a nicely adjustable tilt/swivel/height/pivot stand with 100x100mm VESA option, and the support for Adaptive Sync VRR tech.
Lastly, these monitors are compatible with a wide range of industry standard calibration utitlites. Asus ProArt Display PA32UCX-P and PA27UCX include software that supports top calibrators from X‑Rite, Datacolor, Klein professional calibration software, such as Calman and Light Illusion ColourSpace CMS.
I don't have information about availability or pricing at the time of writing. These monitors have been quite a long time coming to market, first revealed at CES 2019.