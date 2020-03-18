Cooler Master GM34-CW curved gaming display officially listed

Back at Computex 2019, HEXUS reported upon Cooler Master preparing to launch a gaming monitor range later in the year. Things have obviously taken a bit longer to crystallise, as it often the case, but Cooler Master has started to list its new monitors on its official website, in preparation of product availability.

If you head on over to the Cooler Master website you currently won't see a product category menu item for monitors, so well done to the eagle eyed TFT Central for surfacing this official product listing, which details the new Cooler Master GM34-CW. This appears to be a more simply named 'GM219-35' from the Computex exhibition.

Cooler Master GM34-CW key specs:

Panel: 34-inch VA w/ Quantum Dot

Resolution: UWQHD 3440x1440 with ratio of 21:9

Curve: 1500R

Frame Rate: 48-144Hz (144Hz using DP connector, max 100Hz over HDMI), FreeSync 2 Compatible

Response Time: 1ms (MPRT), 4ms (GtG)

Contrast Ratio: 3000:1, DCR (Dynamic Contrast Ratio): Yes

Brightness: 400 nits

Display HDR400 Compatible: Yes

HDR10 Support (w/ FreeSync): Yes

Colour Gamut: 95% DCI-P3 (125% sRGB) (±3)

I/O - DP x2, HDMI 2.0 x1, HDMI 1.4 x1, Earphone Out, DP 1.4 Cable x1, Speakers x2 (4Ω/3W)

Eye Protection: Low Blue Light, anti-flicker functionality

Mode Switch: Standard, Graphic, Movie, Game

PIP/PBP (Screen Split): Yes

Lighting: Purple (Steady & Blinking modes)

Height Adjustment: 0~100mm, Swivel Adjustment: -45°~+45°, Tilt Adjustment: -5°~+15°

VESA mounts: 75x75mm

The above spec list gives you a good overall feel of the main qualities of one of the first monitors to bear the Cooler Master brand. It appears to be based around a good quality 34-inch curved VA panel which is enhanced by Quantum Dot technology. Gamers, perhaps Cooler Master's biggest specific market, are promised "no more lagging," thanks to the combination of a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. However, Cooler Master does highlight the productivity potential of the GM34-CW with its expansive screen area and PIP/PBP (screen split options).

Various use cases are conveniently enhanced via various preset modes. Cooler Master lists four modes; Standard/Graphic/Movie/Game with appropriate colour and other settings. Modes can be quickly toggled with the monitor Scene button. Similarly the monitor has quick buttons for HDR and for toggling in-game crosshairs.

At Computex Cooler Master advised that this curved 34-incher would retail at around US$999. Its 30-inch 1080p sibling is expected to come in at around $399. Buyers get a two year warranty.