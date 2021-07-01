Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15 with OLED screen launched

Chinese devices firm Xiaomi has launched an attractive new laptop dubbed the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15. This is a high-end device which I expect has been designed to compete with the Dell XPS, HP Envy, and Apple MacBook lines – at a more attractive price. This is the same MO used by Xiaomi in the smartphone market.

Probably one of the more interesting standard features of the Mi Notebook Pro X 15 is its 15-inch OLED display. This Gorilla Glass protected screen packs in 3456 x 2160 pixels (16:10 ratio), has a max brightness of 6000nits, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and can reproduce the entirety of the sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. Additionally, helping the design seem sleek and modern, this laptop's narrow bezel display results in a 91 per cent screen to body ratio. The max refresh rate of this OLED screen is 60Hz.

As for the inner key specs of the Mi Notebook Pro X 15, there are two configurations; one with an Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, 32GB RAM, and 1TB PCIe SSD – the other with an Intel Core i5-11300H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 500GB PCIe SSD. Whichever you choose, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is inside.

Other standard features of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15 include; Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, 1 x USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 x2, 3.5mm headphone jack, an 80Wh battery with 130W Type-C fast-charging, backlit keyboard, 2.1 Harman audio plus DTS, 720p webcam, power button with fingerprint reader. These laptops are not the thinnest or lightest at 348.9 x 240.2 x 18.47mm and 1.9kg.

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15 is up for pre-order in China, with shipments scheduled to start on 9th July. Chinese retail pricing for the i7 version is CNY 9,999 (£1,120), and the i5 version is CNY 7,999 (£895). Expect them to become available outside of China via distributors like BangGood, GearBest, DX, and so on in due course.