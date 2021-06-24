vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 gets GeForce RTX 3080 option

by Mark Tyson on 24 June 2021, 13:11

Tags: Lenovo (HKG:0992), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqro

Add to My Vault: x

Lenovo has just announced a raft of updates to its ThinkPad, Yoga, and Think Vision product ranges. Probably the most exiting introduction is the new fourth generation ThinkPad X1 Extreme, which continues to crush compromises in the thin and light laptop market.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 is designed to be a powerhouse that you don't mind carrying around with you and that can ably tackle the latest apps for content creation, as well as entertainment. This 16-inch carbon fibre constructed machine is just 17.7mm thick and weighs less than 1.82kg.

Key performance uplifts are present in this fourth generation device, which can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series processor (vPro optional), plus up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 laptop graphics with 16GB GDDR6 (with options for the RTX 3050 Ti, 3060, and 3070 available too). Other attractive key tech specs are the ability to fit up to 64GB DDR4 memory and two 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, the 90Whr standard battery which offers up to 10.7 hours battery life, integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E and optional 5G Wireless WAN, and screen options that include displays up to 600nits brightness with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, Touch, pen and factory colour calibration.

With such powerful components in a space confined chassis you might be concerned about thermal throttling, and rightly so, but Lenovo reassures that it has designed "three new complementary cooling systems for the Nvidia RTX configured models". These three features are; a hybrid cooling system mixing heatpipes and a vapour chamber, keyboard air intake fans, and a dual bypass design which allows air to flow over the top and bottom of the cooling system.

Elsewhere, there are welcome design touches like the integrated FHD or FHD Infrared webcam with physical shutter, an array of far-field noise-cancelling mics, an upwards facing Dolby Atmos Speaker System, a fingerprint reader in the power button, a large 115mm touchpad, as well as a trackpoint. Ports include; 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB-C 3.1, 2 x Intel Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort 1.4), 1 x SD Card slot, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, and 1 x Nano SIM slot (optional).

Lenovo says that the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 will be released in August and priced from €2,099 including VAT.

HEXUS Forums :: 4 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Tabbykatze - Thu 24 Jun 2021 13:37
Our Create G7s have 2070 Supers in and have a cooler setup just like that and it's bloody awful, it keeps the hardware just back from thermal shutdown/throttle but it practically fries my users' laptops when they're using them. Now as part of a Create G7 deployment, I warn the user not to use it on their lap, on a pillow or in bed because frankly, it's dangerous.
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Thu 24 Jun 2021 14:06
I always tell people not to use laptops on pillows or in bed as it blocks the vent holes, I would have thought this was obvious on a standard laptop let alone one with dGPU…
Posted by 3dcandy - Thu 24 Jun 2021 14:06
Tabbykatze
Our Create G7s have 2070 Supers in and have a cooler setup just like that and it's bloody awful, it keeps the hardware just back from thermal shutdown/throttle but it practically fries my users' laptops when they're using them. Now as part of a Create G7 deployment, I warn the user not to use it on their lap, on a pillow or in bed because frankly, it's dangerous.

Anything with a 2070 or above in it will be as useful to keep your house warm as well as gaming though to be fair
Posted by Tabbykatze - Thu 24 Jun 2021 14:12
'[GSV
Trig;4295102']I always tell people not to use laptops on pillows or in bed as it blocks the vent holes, I would have thought this was obvious on a standard laptop let alone one with dGPU…

Yes, but these are users whom collectively forget the basic of things regarding their computers and laptops, especially when it comes to dGPUs.

3dcandy
Anything with a 2070 or above in it will be as useful to keep your house warm as well as gaming though to be fair

That is true, but it is a little obscene how hot the chassis gets both on the keyboard and base side, frankly laptops with anything above an xx60 shouldn't be focusing on being able to cut paper and just doing the intended job.