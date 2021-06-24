Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 gets GeForce RTX 3080 option

Lenovo has just announced a raft of updates to its ThinkPad, Yoga, and Think Vision product ranges. Probably the most exiting introduction is the new fourth generation ThinkPad X1 Extreme, which continues to crush compromises in the thin and light laptop market.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 is designed to be a powerhouse that you don't mind carrying around with you and that can ably tackle the latest apps for content creation, as well as entertainment. This 16-inch carbon fibre constructed machine is just 17.7mm thick and weighs less than 1.82kg.

Key performance uplifts are present in this fourth generation device, which can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series processor (vPro optional), plus up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 laptop graphics with 16GB GDDR6 (with options for the RTX 3050 Ti, 3060, and 3070 available too). Other attractive key tech specs are the ability to fit up to 64GB DDR4 memory and two 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, the 90Whr standard battery which offers up to 10.7 hours battery life, integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E and optional 5G Wireless WAN, and screen options that include displays up to 600nits brightness with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, Touch, pen and factory colour calibration.

With such powerful components in a space confined chassis you might be concerned about thermal throttling, and rightly so, but Lenovo reassures that it has designed "three new complementary cooling systems for the Nvidia RTX configured models". These three features are; a hybrid cooling system mixing heatpipes and a vapour chamber, keyboard air intake fans, and a dual bypass design which allows air to flow over the top and bottom of the cooling system.

Elsewhere, there are welcome design touches like the integrated FHD or FHD Infrared webcam with physical shutter, an array of far-field noise-cancelling mics, an upwards facing Dolby Atmos Speaker System, a fingerprint reader in the power button, a large 115mm touchpad, as well as a trackpoint. Ports include; 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB-C 3.1, 2 x Intel Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort 1.4), 1 x SD Card slot, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, and 1 x Nano SIM slot (optional).

Lenovo says that the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 will be released in August and priced from €2,099 including VAT.