Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey with GeForce RTX 3050 launched

Samsung hosted an Unpacked event a few hours ago and it was all about new thin and light laptops. All the new Galaxy Book designs feature Intel 11th gen Core processors and where they have discrete graphics they are from Nvidia. Samsung presented its new devices as the answer to the question – "Why can't laptops be more like smartphones?"

As well as the Galaxy Book Pro, and Pro 360 there was a more affordable Galaxy Book range announced. You can read more about the appealingly thin 13.3- and 15.6-inch AMOLED screen packing Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 devices here (including spec tables). And there is a comparison featuring the 'regular' Galaxy Book with TFT screen and the Galaxy Book Odyssey available here. You can see some Galaxy Book / Galaxy Book Odyssey comparisons embedded above and below, with plenty of specs to pick through. Today I am going to concentrate on the new Galaxy Book Odyssey – the new thin and light gaming laptop from Samsung.

As per our headline the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey is the first to officially launch with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Max-Q and 3050 Ti Max-Q GPUs as options. Unfortunately Samsung doesn't spill any further details about these GPUs, but we have seen them in more revealing circumstances before.

Samsung has partnered up this GPU in its 15.6-inch Odyssey with an H-Series mobile processor from Intel – more powerful than other new Galaxy Book laptops that were announced. Additionally, there has been some major redesign compared to the Galaxy Book brethren in the cooling department. Samsung's 'enhanced cooling system' will have to cope with the higher watt processor, as well as a GPU that can be configured with a TGP of between 35 – 80W.

Buyers can configure RAM up to 32GB and dual-storage up to 1TB NVMe SSD. Ports are plentiful considering the slim design and include; two USB Type-C (one required for the 135W charger) and three USB 3.2 ports, along with HDMI, microSD and Gigabit Ethernet support. Having mentioned networking there is also Wi0Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 on board.

Other specs worth mentioning are the 720p webcam with twin array mic, Dolby Atmos sound, 83Wh battery, and fingerprint reader in the power button. The Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey measures 356.6 x 229.1 x 17.7mm and weighs 1.85kg.

If you are interested in purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey you will have to wait until August when it will be available in select markets with pricing starting from US$1,399.