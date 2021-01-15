Lenovo Legion 7 is the "world's first 16-inch QHD gaming laptop"

Lenovo has had quite a wide range of products on show at the CES 2021, with various laptops, AiOs, smart and connected devices launched this week. It revealed an interesting ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i with eInk display on the outer lid, and various machines featuring the latest Intel and AMD CPUs, and up to Intel GeForce RTX 30 series graphics. However, I think the most interesting new product for the pages of HEXUS was the new Lenovo Legion 7 laptop with immersive 16-inch display.

One of the first things you might notice about the new Legion 7 s that Lenovo has toned down the 'gamer' styling, so the machine will look less out of place in other day to day, academic, and work situations. It touts the new 16:10 display at the heart of the 16-inch design as better for gaming, but I think it will be welcome in productivity circles too. Especially as this 2560 x 1600 pixels IPS display offers the greater vertical depth plus 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut, low blue light by TÜV Rheinland, flicker-free tech, Dolby Vision, as well as VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification.

Aspects of the four-sided bezel-less screen probably of greater interest to gamers are likely to be its 165Hz refresh rate, and variable refresh gaming support – using Nvidia G-Sync. Lenovo hasn't mentioned the screen's response time, and a few other specs that would be useful to know.

While it can look very business-like the Legion 7 does have an impressive array of RGB lighting available too. You can use Corsair iCUE software to customise the RGB lighting across multiple zones – the logo on the lid, bottom edge lighting, and air vent areas – as well as the individually adjustable key lighting. The TrueStrike keyboard is said to have a pleasing tactile almost mechanical response too, and the trackpad is large with a glass surface. Still considering the outside of this design, there is an eShutter HD webcam for certainty in your privacy.

Inside there are some powerful new components including; up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900H Mobile Processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU, and 80WHr battery, and an optional Wi-Fi 6 Killer AX1650 module.

Keeping everything cool is Lenovo's new Coldfront 3.0 tech with Vapour Chamber technology and liquid metal thermal compound. This works alongside AI processing to make sure the Legion 7 performs ably under duress.

The Lenovo Legion 7 laptop will start at US$1,669.99 and is expected to be available in the US starting June 2021. I don't have prices for other world regions, but Lenovo says that some countries will get the Legion 7 this April.