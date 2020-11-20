Intel NUC M15 Laptop Kit, for the whitebook market, revealed

Intel has taken the wraps off a whitebook laptop kit which it will supply to smaller brands wishing to release Intel EVO qualified laptops to their customers. Dubbed the Intel NUC M15 Laptop Kit, this product was formerly known as 'Bishop County' and incorporates the latest 11th Gen Intel Core mobile processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics in a thin and light aluminium chassis.

In the above video Marcus Yam, Client Technology Evangelist at Intel, kicks off his presentation by explaining why this laptop is called a 'NUC'. In brief, Intel's innovative NUC teams have been responsible for the M15 laptop kit, putting their years of knowhow and experience from the mini-desktop PC designs into this project. Remember, NUC is simply an abbreviation for 'Next Unit of Computing', and that terminology doesn't exclude portables.

The Intel NUC M15 Laptop Kit is an unfussy design with a CNC milled aluminium chassis, and is available in grey or black finishes. Built around the popular 15.6-inch panel size, Intel's NUC M15 is admirably thin at <15mm and weighs <1.7kg. Intel has decided not to cram in a numpad, though some might have preferred one, but it aids in the unfussy look and .

Inside the M15 is a Tiger Lake CPU and Iris Xe graphics which can run at up to the 28W power limit in this design. The processor helps bring new performance levels to thin and light laptops and features such as; 16hr battery life, fast charging, sub 1s wake from sleep, user presence detection options, Wi-Fi 6.

Intel provides back end support to companies that use its whitebook design, as well as taking care of a two year warranty. I am not sure of the level of customisation that is open to Intel customers who decide to produce designs based upon the M15. Partner products based upon the NUC M15 will start to become available from Q1 2021, so we shall surely see the range of differentiation possible, in a few months time.

Intel TGL and EVO technology reminder