Samsung launches the Galaxy Book Flex 5G 'Intel Evo' laptop

In the wake of the Intel 'Tiger Lake Virtual Launch Event' yesterday evening, where Intel claimed it had secured >100 design wins for its 11th Gen Intel Core processors, it is inevitable that we are inundated with new thin and light laptop designs based around this SoC. I've decided to put the spotlight on Samsung's effort, which is an Intel Evo platform certified device, but I will link to similar device announcements from the likes of Acer, Asus, Dynabook, and Lenovo at the foot of this article.

As a new Intel Evo device, Samsung touts the Galaxy Book Flex 5G as offering advanced computing and high-level specifications, enabling exceptional responsiveness, more efficient battery life, and instant wake.

In summary terms the Galaxy Book Flex 5G is a 13.3-inch touch screen thin and light hybrid design with S Pen which comes packing the latest Intel processor technology and surpassing the appealing Intel Evo spec requirements.

Samsung's new Galaxy Book Flex 5G should be eminently portable thanks to its size (304.9 x 202.3 x 13.9~14.9mm), weight (1.26kg) and battery life (69.7Wh, for 9Hrs+). Moreover, thanks to the latest tech from Intel there is a significant amount of processing power in this slim machine - good enough for portable productivity and gaming? - it is probably best to await third party reviews for that kind of information.

The new Galaxy Book Flex 5G will have some room for the processer to stretch its legs with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x and a 512GB NVMe SSD on board. Other appealing features are the; 13MP (world-facing camera), 720p (front-facing camera), sound by AKG with Smart Amp (Max 5W x 2 speakers), built-in S Pen, backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, 3.5mm Headphone/Mic, UFS & Micro SD slot, and SIM Slot.

Of course the SIM slot is essential for your cellular connectivity. You can enjoy up to 5G speeds with the right SIM/network provider. If there is no 5G signal you can connect via LTE. Other than that there is Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2×2, Wi-Fi Direct, and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity available.

Samsung uses some of its signature tech to enhance the S Pen functionality. The laptop comes with Samsung Notes which syncs with devices like the Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. Also for S Pen devotees it will be supplying Clip Studio Paint (for a limited time) for powerful and versatile digital painting.

We don't have pricing or availability details for this device at the time of writing.

