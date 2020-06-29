One Netbook OneGx1 is a 7-inch "5G cloud gaming" machine

Compact computing specialist One Netbook is previewing its OneGx1. This is a 7-inch laptop which has more than a passing resemblance to the Dell Alienware Area 51m in miniaturised form. While One Netbook hasn't shared a lot of details about this upcoming product, Brad Linder at Liliputing has enjoyed some hands on time with a pre-production prototype and shared both a story and video tour of the product. I've embedded his video below.

Liliputing hands-on video, showing the One Netbook OneGx1

I've distilled the key features of the OneGx1 into the bullet point list below:

Screen: 7-inch diagonal 1900 x 1200 pixels touchscreen

CPU: 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210Y 'Amber Lake' processor with Intel UHD Graphics featuring 24 EUs (all in 7W)

RAM: 8 or 16GB of LPDDR3

Storage: 256 or 512GB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD, microSD

Ports: USB Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, micro HDMI, 3.5mm audio

Networks: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 4.2 + optional 4G LTE + optional M.2 card solution

Battery: 12,000mAh

Input: RGB backlit keyboard, touch-point flanked by L/R mouse buttons, touchscreen, pair of detachable wireless (optional) game controllers

Physical: 173 x 136 x 21mm, 620g

One Netbook will be selling a variety of configurations starting from US$839 for the 8GB/256GB Wi-Fi only model, up to $1318 for the 16GB/512GB with 5G module model. The detachable left and right controllers are sold separately for $45. eTailers such as BangGoogd and GeekBuying should have units pre-orderable now.

Official promo video

Tiger Lake version on the way

One Netbook originally intended to create this 'gaming laptop' using an Intel Tiger Lake processor which will come with Intel's stronger Xe graphics, with up to 96 EUs. Rather than wait the systems maker has decided to sell this Amber Lake version now, as a "5G cloud gaming" machine. This implies that the OneGx1 is only fit for light gaming duties, while AAA PC games would be better to stream using a service like GeForce Now or Stadia.

When the Tiger Lake model arrives it will be marketed as the OneGX1 Pro model. Other specs should be pretty similar.

So, what kind of performance do you get for gaming locally? Liliputing had a dabble with its pre-production unit on a variety of PC games it installed. Lightweight titles didn't present a problem. However, games like Assassin's Creed: Syndicate at lowest settings and lowered screen res (to 1280 x 720 pixels), could only muster 5 to 7 FPS. Such titles will be better streamed over a decent internet connection.