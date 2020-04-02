Lenovo updates Legion gaming laptops with latest processors

Lenovo boasts that it is set to deliver more immersive gaming experiences with its new Lenovo Legion laptop lineup. Its premium Legion 7i laptop powers ahead with new Intel Comet Lake H-series CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 20 Super GPUs (up to RTX 2080 Super Max-Q). Meanwhile, the Lenovo Legion 5i will be configurable up to an RTX 2060. Whichever you choose you will be able to make use of the new Nvidia Advanced Optimus technology for improved battery efficiency.

If you have had an Nvidia Optimus laptop previously you will know of the tech's auto-switching between integrated and discrete (Nvidia) graphics depending upon the workload. This kind of behaviour smartly reduces power consumption and waste heat generation - conserving battery life and so on. Nvidia's Advanced Optimus is important because, now that G-Sync screens are becoming more prevalent in laptops (perhaps mainly due to newer Nvidia G-Sync Compatible tier of VRR displays), it finally allows these two technologies to work together.

Lenovo has yet to publish its official product pages for the Legion 7i and 5i but they build upon the existing Lenovo Legion Y740 15.6-inch (from £1,800) and Y540 17/3-inch (from £1,100) gaming laptops, respectively. We don't have the exact specs of this new pair of gaming laptops but we know the CPU and GPUs will be upgraded, similarly to others announced today, and they will likely get new screens and other upgrades too - in line with the competition.

In the US the prices for the Lenovo Legion 7i will start at $1,199 with RTX 2070 GPU, and the Legion i5 at $999 with RTX 2060 GPU. Checking Lenovo's social media accounts, it looks like the replacement for the Legion Y740 will be dubbed the Legion Y740Si in some territories and feature the same or similar upgrades.