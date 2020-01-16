Google releases the Pixelbook Go in the UK

Google launched its Pixelbook Go in October last year and it was available in the US and Canada just a few weeks later. Here in the UK however, the new Chrome OS laptop has only just become available.

While you might be thinking the 'Go' suffix makes this an entry level model, this isn't really the case at all. These laptops are crafted with premium materials like you would expect from the top-end Dell, HP, or Apple laptops and boast great portability by many metrics.

Google is selling configurations of the Pixelbook Go ranging from £629 to over double that in price, and with processors from the Intel Core m3 to the Core i7 and RAM/storage configurations from 8GB/64GB to 16GB/256GB. They all sport 13.3-inch touch screen displays, however this will be an FHD screen unless you stump up for the £1,329 Core i7 model with a '4K Ultra HD Molecular Display'.

In an email I received from Google it called out the following four highlights of the Pixelbook Go:

Go unplugged all day: The battery lasts up to 12 hours, and you can get up to two hours of use with just 20 minutes of charge.

Go anywhere: Barely 2 pounds in weight (1.06kg), the Pixelbook Go is made with a grippable design.

Go faster: It starts up in seconds. And with the 8th Gen Intel Core processor, it's built for speed and responsiveness.

Go without worry: The Titan C security chip and built-in virus protection help your data to stay protected.

Other key specs / features include; measurements of 311 x 206 x 13.4mm and weight of 1.06kg, magnesium alloy chassis, dual front firing speakers, 2x2 MIMO dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, backlit keyboard, extra large etched glass trackpad with multi-touch and gesture support, 1080p@60fps web cam, ambient light sensor, USB-C connector (plus 45W USB-C wall power adaptor and 2m cable), 3.5mm headphone jack.

With its release a few months ago in North America it isn't difficult to find some detailed reviews of the Pixelbook Go, like this one by 9to5Google, for example.

In the UK the Pixelbook Go starts at £629 and jumps to £829 for the Core i5/8GB model, £949 for i5/16GB, and £1,329 for i7/16GB/4K. Only the 'Just Black' model is available at the time of writing, the 'Not Pink' version seems isn't orderable. As well as direct from the Google Store you can check for stock at Amazon, Curry's and John Lewis.