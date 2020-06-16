Apple MacBook Pro buyers get AMD Radeon Pro 5600M option

AMD has announced a new mobile GPU, exclusive to Apple MacBook Pro 16 buyers, is now available. The new AMD Radeon Pro 5600M mobile GPU is designed to deliver desktop-class graphics acceleration to Apple's high-end laptop. Thanks to the use of 7nm process technology and AMD RDNA architecture, users can enjoy the benefits of great performance, with mobile-friendly efficiency.

Official highlights of the Radeon Pro 5600M GPU include:

Exceptional compute performance – Equipped with 40 compute units, the Radeon Pro 5600M GPU delivers up to 5.3TFLOPS of single-precision (FP32) floating point performance.

HBM2 Memory – 8GB of HBM2 with 394GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive pro applications.

AMD RDNA architecture – AMD RDNA architecture delivers exceptional performance matched with remarkable power efficiency optimised for mobile computing platforms.

AMD foresees Apple MacBook Pro 16 laptop purchasers configuring the Radeon Pro 5600M option to tear through computationally heavy workloads like video editing, colour grading, application development, game creation and more. If such strength isn't particularly necessary, buyers can opt for the lighter Radeon Pro 5300M or 5500M GPU options instead. Here is AMD's official product page for its Radeon Pro 5000M Series, so you can compare these three GPUs.

The new AMD Radeon Pro 5600M features 40CUs, for 2,560SPs, and 8GB of HBM2 for 394GB/s bandwidth. It delivers up to 5.3TFLOPs. The Radeon Pro 5500M only has 24 CUs, and uses up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory for 192GB/s, and delivers up to 4.0TFLOPS. Bringing up the rear the AMD Radeon Pro 5300M has 20CUs, up to 4GB of GDDR6 memory for 192GB/s bandwidth, delivering up to 3.2 TFLOPS. All these solutions have a '50W TGP'. The latter two solutions are based upon the Navi 14 die.

AMD's Radeon Pro 5600M graphics is now an option to MacBook Pro 16 buyers but will cost you £/$700 to £/$800 more than the base config, depending upon base processor choice.