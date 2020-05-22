Intel Tiger Lake-U Xe iGPU performance boost revealed

A couple of reports this week have helped cast some light on upcoming Intel Tiger Lake (TGL) CPU designs. Before we go on, to refresh your memories, TGL will be fabricated using Intel's refined 10nm+ process and deliver "double-digit performance gains, massive AI performance improvements, a huge leap in graphics performance and 4x the throughput of USB 3 with the new integrated Thunderbolt 4".

Slide from Intel CES 2020 presentation

We think the first TGL chips will appear as TGL-U parts in thin and light laptops before the summer is out. This schedule might explain the recent leaks shared by NotebookCheck and RoGame. Additionally, Intel will be discussing TGL at Hot Chips Symposium on Monday, 17th August.

Tiger Lake iGPU

An exclusive set of 3DMark Fire Strike results obtained by NotebookCheck claims to provide a window onto the uplift in TGL graphics performance compared with Ice Lake. In the chart below you can see various TGL-U iGPU configurations directly compared to Ice Lake equivalents. TGL-U Gen12 Xe iGPUs will sport 48, 80, and 96 Execution Units (EUs) with the 96-EU part also being available in a 28W TDP envelope (all the rest are 15W SoCs).

While Ice Lake's top-end Iris Plus Gen11 Graphics G7 "couldn't really hold up to the AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 in the Ryzen 7 4800U," according to NotebookCheck testing, the new GPUs are "well-poised to beat AMD at the iGPU game". Both improved architecture and higher clock speeds are believed to be in play.

Tiger Lake CPU

The TGL processors make use of Intel Willow Cove cores with IPC gains over ICL's Golden Gove cores and a refined 10nm process. A benchmark run featuring an Intel TGL-U processor was spotted by Twitter's RoGame yesterday, and it features the following configuration:

4 cores / 8 threads

Base clock 2.3GHz

Turbo clock 5.0GHz

Intel Gen12 mobile graphics

Laptop vendor: Dell

It is notable that the fastest currently available ICL-U SoC, the 28W TDP Core i7-1068NG7, has a similar configuration (cores, base clock) but its max turbo speed is only 4.1GHz.

TGL-U advances in both CPU and GPU terms could be very worthy, if these CPU and iGPU leaks/rumours turn out to be true.