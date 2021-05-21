Purported AMD Ryzen Mobile APU roadmap leaks

A previously unseen AMD mobile processor roadmap that extends into 2022 has been leaked by a Twitter leaker called Vegeta, spotted via VideoCardz. In the roadmap image below you can see launches mostly complete but 2022 still contains plenty of juicy titbits. Before we dive deeper it is worth pointing out that the source asserts Van Gogh, previously slated to arrive this year, has been cancelled.

Accompanying the graphic above, Vegeta stated that "This is the complete roadmap, although the GPU part of Rembrandt has improved a lot, the CPU part is not very competitive with the 16-core ADL-P. Maybe AMD should cut prices to attract players," before adding a Tweet to say "Van Gogh is dead".

Probably the next big thing from AMD for those that are fond of high performance laptops – creators, enthusiasts, gamers – is the arrival of Rembrandt H APUs. These will succeed Cezanne H, bringing along several important changes and general improvements. As well as a socket change, Rembrandt H appears like it will deliver; 6nm Zen 3+ CPU cores, Navi2X graphics, as well as PCIe Gen4, LPDDR5, and DDR5 memory, and USB4 support within a 45W power budget. Rembrandt U will deliver the same technological uplift in ultrathin mobile form factors at 15W or less.

Switching our gaze to the top right of the roadmap the Dragon Crest APU is outlined. This refresh of a part that has been shelved is interesting in that AMD is looking to sell it to premium tablet / convertible makers. Specs in the roadmap aren't seen to be any different to Van Gogh, and it could suffer the same fate as it seems to be an APU searching for a solution – rather than filling a demand.

Lastly, AMD Barcelo U processors are seen on the roadmap slotting into premium ultrathin offerings below the Rembrandt U line. This looks like an analogue of the Cezanne U/ Lucienne U pair, where the secondary product makes use of previous gen products for lower priced systems that fall into the target category.

AMD Rembrandt H/U, Dragon Crest, and Barcelo U look likely to be Ryzen 6000 Mobile releases that would fit naturally into CES 2022, as well as partner products announced at that event.