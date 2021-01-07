AMD Ryzen 5000 Cezanne APU die shot leaked

AMD latest range of APUs for laptops looks set to be unveiled at AMD's CES keynote event next week, during the CES 2021. We have already heard a lot of rumours about the Zen 3 core packing Cezanne APUs, and they should provide a worthwhile boost to laptops that are based upon them – though the GPU cores aren't expected to be much of an upgrade vs Renoir APUs. Also, confusingly many sources expect AMD to introduce some Ryzen 5000 mobile APUs which still rely on Zen 2 CPU cores – these are codenamed Lucienne parts.

Tech leaks site Videocardz seems to have got hold of an AMD Ryzen 5000 Cezanne die shot ahead of the CES keynote next week. The image from its source didn't come with any details but from previous leaks, plus consideration of the die shot, with comparisons to Renoir, the following main points can be inferred:

Cezanne is an APU with up to 8 cores and 16 threads

It sports up to 8 GPU cores

It should have 20 PCIe lanes (not certain if PCIe 3.0 or 4.0)

Cezanne is ~10 per cent larger than Renoir at approx 175 mm²

The extra size of this 7nm APU is likely due to the slightly larger Zen 3 cores plus the doubling of L3 cache to 16MB

As per the intro we have seen plenty of Cezanne leaks ahead of this imagery. Probably the most significant leaks are of new gaming laptops featuring Cezanne APUs. For example a Xiaomi laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H appears to have been put through Geekbench, and more recently an Asus TUF laptop with Ryzen 7 5800H was spotted in a German retailer listing. VideoCardz adds that we might see a general release of a desktop series of Ryzen 5000 APUs as it recently spotted the Ryzen 7 5700G APU on the official USB-IF website.