Intel Rocket Lake 8C/16T CPUs spotted in Geekbench and AoTS

Intel Rocket Lake-S is due to arrive in Q1 2021 and with a pair of leaks in recent hours perhaps we can hope that the new line will become available towards the beginning of the quarter than the end. Arch benchmark database miner Tum Apisak has uncovered what appear to be Intel 11th Gen Core Rocket Lake-S processor benchmarks from both Geekbench and Ashes of The Singularity (AoTS).

Rocket Lake-S in Geekbench?

As you can see in the screenshot below, an HP Omen gaming desktop PC kitted out with a Rocket Lake CPU appears to have been Geekbenched. It scored 1645 in the 1T tests and 9783 in the nT test in this benchmark. These scores are definitely an improvement on previous gen Intel chips.

I looked through the Geekbench database for AMD's new and similarly 8C/16T configured Ryzen 7 5800X and the new Rocket Lake chip looked like it offers similar 1T performance but was maybe 10 per cent slower in the nT tests on average. It fares much better in Core i7-10700K comparisons (8C/16T again), especially in the 1T tests where it looks to be about 20 per cent faster on average.

Geekbench doesn't provide a descriptor for the Intel chip under test, so it is hard to know if what is being tested is an upcoming Intel Core i7 or i9 part. However, the next leak suggests that the Core i9-11900K will be an 8C/16T chip (down from the 10C/20T of the Core i9-10900k).

Ashes of The Singularity run featuring an Intel Core i9-11900K?

The AoTS tests seem to identify the unreleased Intel processor under duress as the 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900K. The CPU is listed as having a base clock of 3.5GHz and, in a system packing a GeForce RTX 3080 and 32GB of RAM achieved a 62.7FPS CPU frame rate in the Crazy_1440p test. If you check out an AMD Ryzen 5800X with similar supporting hardware you get similar test results. So again this Rocket Lake processor is going head-to-head against the AMD 8C/16T challenger.

Update of some relevance:

As noted in an earlier story, MSI has published a press release about supporting SAM / Re-Size Base-Address Register on its newer Intel motherboards. It seems to have inadvertently shared a CPU-Z screenshot of an Intel Rocket Lake system too. Below you can see that screenshot which mentions a 125W Rocket Lake LGA1200 processor with 8C/16T, installed on an MSI Z490 Godlike motherboard. Has someone at MSI tested it in Geekbench or AoTS?