Detailed Comet Lake-S CPU lineup appears to have leaked

A number of online sources have leaked what appears to be Intel's Comet Lake-S CPU lineup ahead of their expected unveiling at CES 2020. These 14nm 10th Gen Core processors for desktops will all feature Hyperthreading, from the entry level 4C/8T Core i3-10100, to the top-end 10C/20T Core i9-10900K. Furthermore, the lineup will see a 100 to 200MHz clock boost over any respective predecessor CPUs, with the top end Core i9 chips getting a couple of extra cores too.

Model Cores/

Threads Base Clock All/Single Core Boost All/Single Core Thermal Velocity TDP i9-10900K 10/20 3.7GHz 4.8/5.2GHz 4.9/5.3GHz 125W i9-10900 10/20 2.8GHz 4.5/5.0GHz 4.6/5.2GHz 65W i7-10700K 8/16 3.8GHz 4.7/5.0GHz NA 125W i7-10700 8/16 2.9GHz 4.6/4.7GHz NA 65W

Starting at the top end of the new offerings, you can see that the Core i9-10900K features 10 cores and 20 threads. Its base clock is 3.7 GHz but it can opportunistically boost to 4.9/5.3GHz on all/a single core if your cooling solution is up to scratch. The i9-10900K is of course an unlocked processor and Intel gives this chip a 125W TDP, as it does the i7-10700K.

Model Cores/

Threads Base All/Single Core Boost TDP i5-10600K 6/12 4.1GHz 4.5/4.8GHz 125W i5-10600 6/12 3.3GHz 4.4/4.8GHz 65W i5-10500 6/12 3.1GHz 4.2/4.5GHz 65W i5-10400 6/12 2.9GHz 4.0/4.3GHz 65W

Moving down the lineup we see the quartet of Core i5 offerings, all with 6C/12T. There is a single unlocked sample at the top of the range, the Core i5-10600K, which like its bigger 'K' suffixed brothers has a 125W TDP. Its base clock is significantly higher than the 65W multiplier locked Core i5 trio sitting beneath it. Overall it is good to see Core i5 chips with Hyperthreading as standard and they all get a 200MHz faster base clock compared to predecessors as well.

Model Cores/

Threads Base All/Single Core Boost TDP i3-10320 4/8 3.8GHz 4.4/4.6GHz 65W i3-10300 4/8 3.7GHz 4.2/4.4GHz 65W i3-10100 4/8 3.6GHz 4.1/4.3GHz 65W

Last but not least, there are three new Core i3 chips detailed in the spec chart leaks. They are all quad-core 65W processors with Hyperthreading on top. It is interesting to see the new Core-i3 series confidently tread the ground once occupied by the Kaby Lake Core-i7 processors. Perhaps we should thank competitive forces for this awakening at Intel.

One source lists the platform upgrades accompanying the core and speed boost arriving with Comet Lake-S. The new platform will embrace premium 4K content support, new Thermal Velocity Boost and Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, up to DDR4-2933 memory, enhanced core and memory overclocking where available, 2.5G Intel Ethernet Connection i225 support, and Integrated WiFi 6. Up to 40 PCIe 3.0 lanes are available between the new processors and Intel 400 Series Chipset.

