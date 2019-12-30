vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
It's EPIC GIVEAWAY TIME! NEW PRIZE EVERYDAY! [x]
facebook rss twitter

Detailed Comet Lake-S CPU lineup appears to have leaked

by Mark Tyson on 30 December 2019, 13:11

Tags: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeg7q

Add to My Vault: x

A number of online sources have leaked what appears to be Intel's Comet Lake-S CPU lineup ahead of their expected unveiling at CES 2020. These 14nm 10th Gen Core processors for desktops will all feature Hyperthreading, from the entry level 4C/8T Core i3-10100, to the top-end 10C/20T Core i9-10900K. Furthermore, the lineup will see a 100 to 200MHz clock boost over any respective predecessor CPUs, with the top end Core i9 chips getting a couple of extra cores too.

Model

Cores/
Threads

Base Clock

All/Single Core Boost

All/Single Core Thermal Velocity

TDP

i9-10900K

10/20

3.7GHz

4.8/5.2GHz

4.9/5.3GHz

125W

i9-10900

10/20

2.8GHz

4.5/5.0GHz

4.6/5.2GHz

65W

i7-10700K

8/16

3.8GHz

4.7/5.0GHz

NA

125W

i7-10700

8/16

2.9GHz

4.6/4.7GHz

NA

65W

 

Starting at the top end of the new offerings, you can see that the Core i9-10900K features 10 cores and 20 threads. Its base clock is 3.7 GHz but it can opportunistically boost to 4.9/5.3GHz on all/a single core if your cooling solution is up to scratch. The i9-10900K is of course an unlocked processor and Intel gives this chip a 125W TDP, as it does the i7-10700K.

Model

Cores/
Threads

Base

All/Single Core Boost

TDP

i5-10600K

6/12

4.1GHz

4.5/4.8GHz

125W

i5-10600

6/12

3.3GHz

4.4/4.8GHz

65W

i5-10500

6/12

3.1GHz

4.2/4.5GHz

65W

i5-10400

6/12

2.9GHz

4.0/4.3GHz

65W

 

Moving down the lineup we see the quartet of Core i5 offerings, all with 6C/12T. There is a single unlocked sample at the top of the range, the Core i5-10600K, which like its bigger 'K' suffixed brothers has a 125W TDP. Its base clock is significantly higher than the 65W multiplier locked Core i5 trio sitting beneath it. Overall it is good to see Core i5 chips with Hyperthreading as standard and they all get a 200MHz faster base clock compared to predecessors as well.

Model

Cores/
Threads

Base

All/Single Core Boost

TDP

i3-10320

4/8

3.8GHz

4.4/4.6GHz

65W

i3-10300

4/8

3.7GHz

4.2/4.4GHz

65W

i3-10100

4/8

3.6GHz

4.1/4.3GHz

65W

 

Last but not least, there are three new Core i3 chips detailed in the spec chart leaks. They are all quad-core 65W processors with Hyperthreading on top. It is interesting to see the new Core-i3 series confidently tread the ground once occupied by the Kaby Lake Core-i7 processors. Perhaps we should thank competitive forces for this awakening at Intel.

 

One source lists the platform upgrades accompanying the core and speed boost arriving with Comet Lake-S. The new platform will embrace premium 4K content support, new Thermal Velocity Boost and Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, up to DDR4-2933 memory, enhanced core and memory overclocking where available, 2.5G Intel Ethernet Connection i225 support, and Integrated WiFi 6. Up to 40 PCIe 3.0 lanes are available between the new processors and Intel 400 Series Chipset.

Sources: Informatica Cero, VideoCardz, ComputerBase

HEXUS Forums :: 8 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by 3dcandy - Mon 30 Dec 2019 14:18
Proof will be in how much they have cut prices…
Posted by Skyflier - Mon 30 Dec 2019 14:53
The numbers look nice but I wonder if these will be slower than last gen in most tasks like the Core i9 10980XE was?
Posted by edmundhonda - Mon 30 Dec 2019 15:05
Skyflier
The numbers look nice but I wonder if these will be slower than last gen in most tasks like the Core i9 10980XE was?
That i7-10700k is almost identical to a stock 9900k so it should be easy enough to spot the differences.
Posted by zaph0d - Mon 30 Dec 2019 15:30
These should be pretty powerful, well at least until the exploits start to come out…
Posted by rabidmunkee - Mon 30 Dec 2019 17:31
Will these have meltdown/spectre fixes or are we still well off that?

SEE NEWER »