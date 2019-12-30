Detailed Comet Lake-S CPU lineup appears to have leaked

A number of online sources have leaked what appears to be Intel's Comet Lake-S CPU lineup ahead of their expected unveiling at CES 2020. These 14nm 10th Gen Core processors for desktops will all feature Hyperthreading, from the entry level 4C/8T Core i3-10100, to the top-end 10C/20T Core i9-10900K. Furthermore, the lineup will see a 100 to 200MHz clock boost over any respective predecessor CPUs, with the top end Core i9 chips getting a couple of extra cores too.
|
Model
|
Cores/
|
Base Clock
|
All/Single Core Boost
|
All/Single Core Thermal Velocity
|
TDP
|
i9-10900K
|
10/20
|
3.7GHz
|
4.8/5.2GHz
|
4.9/5.3GHz
|
125W
|
i9-10900
|
10/20
|
2.8GHz
|
4.5/5.0GHz
|
4.6/5.2GHz
|
65W
|
i7-10700K
|
8/16
|
3.8GHz
|
4.7/5.0GHz
|
NA
|
125W
|
i7-10700
|
8/16
|
2.9GHz
|
4.6/4.7GHz
|
NA
|
65W
Starting at the top end of the new offerings, you can see that the Core i9-10900K features 10 cores and 20 threads. Its base clock is 3.7 GHz but it can opportunistically boost to 4.9/5.3GHz on all/a single core if your cooling solution is up to scratch. The i9-10900K is of course an unlocked processor and Intel gives this chip a 125W TDP, as it does the i7-10700K.
|
Model
|
Cores/
|
Base
|
All/Single Core Boost
|
TDP
|
i5-10600K
|
6/12
|
4.1GHz
|
4.5/4.8GHz
|
125W
|
i5-10600
|
6/12
|
3.3GHz
|
4.4/4.8GHz
|
65W
|
i5-10500
|
6/12
|
3.1GHz
|
4.2/4.5GHz
|
65W
|
i5-10400
|
6/12
|
2.9GHz
|
4.0/4.3GHz
|
65W
Moving down the lineup we see the quartet of Core i5 offerings, all with 6C/12T. There is a single unlocked sample at the top of the range, the Core i5-10600K, which like its bigger 'K' suffixed brothers has a 125W TDP. Its base clock is significantly higher than the 65W multiplier locked Core i5 trio sitting beneath it. Overall it is good to see Core i5 chips with Hyperthreading as standard and they all get a 200MHz faster base clock compared to predecessors as well.
|
Model
|
Cores/
|
Base
|
All/Single Core Boost
|
TDP
|
i3-10320
|
4/8
|
3.8GHz
|
4.4/4.6GHz
|
65W
|
i3-10300
|
4/8
|
3.7GHz
|
4.2/4.4GHz
|
65W
|
i3-10100
|
4/8
|
3.6GHz
|
4.1/4.3GHz
|
65W
Last but not least, there are three new Core i3 chips detailed in the spec chart leaks. They are all quad-core 65W processors with Hyperthreading on top. It is interesting to see the new Core-i3 series confidently tread the ground once occupied by the Kaby Lake Core-i7 processors. Perhaps we should thank competitive forces for this awakening at Intel.
One source lists the platform upgrades accompanying the core and speed boost arriving with Comet Lake-S. The new platform will embrace premium 4K content support, new Thermal Velocity Boost and Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, up to DDR4-2933 memory, enhanced core and memory overclocking where available, 2.5G Intel Ethernet Connection i225 support, and Integrated WiFi 6. Up to 40 PCIe 3.0 lanes are available between the new processors and Intel 400 Series Chipset.
