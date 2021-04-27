Azza Overdrive Falcon Wing case aimed at PC petrol heads

Azza has written to HEXUS to announce that its Overdrive PC case is now available. Azza's Overdrive is a large (440 x 570 x 590mm) mostly open air PC case which is styled like a supercar engine. Furthermore, it features 'gull-wing' doors to aid cooling zones which house up to 2x 360mm radiators. Sadly, the doors do not seem to be motorised.

You can see the pictures, so you have a good grasp of whether you think this is an appealing design or an eyesore. While we are on the topic of appearances the design and construction is worth some discussion. The open frame targets water cooling enthusiasts, says Azza, and a lot of the design decisions seem to be linked closely to cooling. At the front you can see an oversized 200mm aRGB fan features for all the airflow you might need for the motherboard.

Looking up you can see the two wing sections. These hinged components are made of tempered glass and aluminium. The idea is that they can be opened to increase airflow / system performance, and lowered for "an aerodynamic look". In some example photos you can see double 360mm rads fitted under the wings, others show one side occupied by a graphics card. Overall, cooling options are plentiful with the top and sides capable of supporting "up to 3 x 360mm radiators and 9 x120mm fans, up to 2 x 400mm long GPUs, as well as a tall pump and reservoir combo".

Azza Overdrive Specifications Type ATX Mid Tower Material 1.5-2mm SPCC and 2.5mm Aluminium Top Panel Aluminium and tempered glass wing Max CPU Cooler Height Up to 80mm Max GPU Length Up to 400mm (horizontal) Motherboard Compatibility E-ATX (<300mm), ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX 2.5” Drive Bays Up to 2 3.5” Drive Bays Up to 2 Expansion Slots 2 I/O Ports Metal Power button, HD Audio, USB 3.0 x3, USB-C x1 Case Dimension (H x W x D) 440mm x 570mm x 590mm Weight 23kg System Fan support Front: 1x 200mm, Top: 6x 120mm/ 4x 140mm, Sides: 3x 120mm (each side) Included Fan 1x 200mm ARGB Fan Water Cooling Top: Support radiators up to 280/360mm x1, Sides Supports radiators up to 360mm x2 Power Supply support ATX power supply Accessories 2x Brackets for 280/360mm radiator support on top two sides, Azza ARGB & PWM Hub



Above you can see the official specs list of the Azza Overdrive. The max compatibility and cooling capacity of this 23kg case shouldn't surprise given its large size. You will probably not be surprised at the price either. In its email, Azza told HEXUS that the Overdrive is priced at US$599.99 and is available now.