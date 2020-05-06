Xigmatek OMG MicroATX chassis launched

German PC case, PSU, and cooling specialist Xigmatek has launched an eye catching new chassis that marks a departure from the company. Xigmatek usually majors on RGB lit, tempered glass, angular designs with names plugged from pagan mythology, so it is quite a change of tack for the company to produce a minimal but bold new design, dubbed the OMG. Will this be the start of a new pop-culture SMS and IM inspired product range?

If you click that product page link you will see that the Xigmatek OMG is a squat and sturdy looking chassis that is designed for a MicroATX motherboard-based system (also fits the smaller Mini-ITX boards). Yes, it exclusively uses smaller motherboards but the chassis isn't very small, coming in at 366 x 210 x 395mm.

You will be immediately struck by the large red top to bottom stripe down the front of the chassis, emblazoned with the 'OMG!' motif, which obviously gives this case its name. On closer inspection you will note that the black lettering is filled by perforated mesh providing a stylised somewhat restricted air intake. A full height left side intake vent should help make up for this though. A neighbouring slimmer black stripe on the front panel isn't a flap for the I/O, instead the easy access ports and power button is situated at the top front edge of the chassis.

Below are the official specs of the Xigmatek OMG. You will see nothing here that is remarkable for a chassis of these dimensions.

There is plenty of room for most mainstream users here with 4x fixed storage drive areas, 4x PCI slots, a standard ATX PSU fitting (up to 165mm long), room for plenty of fans or an LCS radiator choice - front, rear and top. No fans are supplied with the chassis. It is noted that the RAM sticks you use must be <32mm tall, and the LCS radiator max size is 270mm. Other max compatibility figures include; CPU cooler max 170mm height, and graphics card max length of 320mm.

At the time of writing I couldn't find any details about the Xigmatek OMG pricing and availability but ComputerBase.de reckons this PC case will be sold for between €60 and €70.