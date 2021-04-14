vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Apple's first product unveiling of the year scheduled for 20th April

by Mark Tyson on 14 April 2021, 12:11

Apple Spring Loaded

Apple has confirmed that it is holding a special event on Tuesday, 20th April. The tech giant has sent out invites for a 'Spring Loaded' event to be held at Apple Park in Cupertino.

The finger-painted motif on the invite is thought to be a hint that the event will focus on the launch of some new iPads. TechCrunch reports that it has heard specific rumours of a new 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro on the way, featuring a Mini LED display, improved cameras, and faster processing.

Joining the iPads on the day may be the long rumoured Apple AirTags, expanding the usefulness of Apple's Find My ecosystem, and opening up its tracking to third party hardware.

Of course, people are being encouraged to watch the Spring Loaded online. The URL provided for the event is apple.com, and you are asked to tune in at 10am PT (6pm UK time on the same day). Hopefully it will be recorded and saved on an embedding friendly site like YouTube, for later consumption.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Earlier today Samsung announced that it has lined up another Galaxy Unpacked Event. There is an interesting teaser video provided by Samsung, which I've embedded below. The video shows what the viewer must assume to be "the most powerful Galaxy" being delivered to an unsuspecting suburbanite.

What the event might unpack is up for debate. The hottest tips I've seen are rumours of a new foldable (another is due) or the first Exynos powered laptop designs. However, if you look at the size of the box in the teaser it doesn't look big enough for laptop packaging.

You can watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event live via the Samsung Newsroom or YouTube. You are asked to tune in at 10am ET (3pm UK time) on Wednesday, 28th April.

HEXUS Forums :: 4 Comments

Posted by [GSV]Trig - Wed 14 Apr 2021 12:25
I'm looking at a new iPad, want to go from a mini to something a bit bigger as the eyes arent what they once were lol..
Posted by sinhaomar - Wed 14 Apr 2021 12:54
Well, there are specific rumours of a new 12.9-inch version of the iPad pro. Maybe it's useful for home, but I prefer something smaller.
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Wed 14 Apr 2021 13:53
Yeah I wouldn't go for one of the large devices, something in the middle would do me.
Posted by Rubarb - Wed 14 Apr 2021 18:51
I wouldn't go for anything Apple full stop, they are rip off merchants to phrase it politely.