Microsoft Surface Pro 8 likely to have at least 8GB of RAM

Microsoft's current Surface Pro 7 lineup has a base configuration priced at $749.99 but the specs for this model are looking very tight in 2020-21, particularly the 4GB of RAM - which isn't user upgradable. Other specs of the Surface Pro 7 entry point are a more livable 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor and 128GB of SSD storage.

According to a recent report by WinFuture the upcoming Surface Pro 8 with Intel Core i3 processor will come with 8GB of RAM at a minimum. Currently you would have to buy into the Core i5 tier to spec that amount of RAM. Moreover, the change to Intel Tiger Lake chips should deliver much better GPU performance.

With that base model in place, WinFuture says that the lineup of models coming to Europe will be as follows:

Surface Pro 8 i3 8/128GB

Surface Pro 8 LTE i5 8/128GB

Surface Pro 8 LTE i5 8/256GB

Surface Pro 8 LTE i5 16/256GB

Surface Pro 8 i5 8/128GB

Surface Pro 8 i5 8/256GB

Surface Pro 8 i5 16/256GB

Surface Pro 8 i7 16/256GB

Surface Pro 8 i7 16/512GB

Surface Pro 8 i7 16/1TB

Surface Pro 8 i7 32/1TB

If you are interested in knowing more about the Surface Pro 8 range, it is thought Microsoft will officially reveal the updates in January.

Surface Laptop modular panel patent

Microsoft is looking at implementing a Surface Laptop back panel design which can be swapped out and thereby allowing users to upgrade the machines. Windows Latest found the patent (PDF) which describes an 'interchangeable housing panel with rechargeable power, network connectivity, and memory for use with portable computing devices'. Thus you might be able to upgrade battery, networking and memory via a panel swap. Some patent images envisage these panels being on sale alongside accessories like the Surface Type Cover.

Patents often don't precipitate shipping products, so please bear that in mind.