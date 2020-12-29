vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 likely to have at least 8GB of RAM

by Mark Tyson on 29 December 2020, 12:11

Microsoft's current Surface Pro 7 lineup has a base configuration priced at $749.99 but the specs for this model are looking very tight in 2020-21, particularly the 4GB of RAM - which isn't user upgradable. Other specs of the Surface Pro 7 entry point are a more livable 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor and 128GB of SSD storage.

According to a recent report by WinFuture the upcoming Surface Pro 8 with Intel Core i3 processor will come with 8GB of RAM at a minimum. Currently you would have to buy into the Core i5 tier to spec that amount of RAM. Moreover, the change to Intel Tiger Lake chips should deliver much better GPU performance.

With that base model in place, WinFuture says that the lineup of models coming to Europe will be as follows:

  • Surface Pro 8 i3 8/128GB
  • Surface Pro 8 LTE i5 8/128GB
  • Surface Pro 8 LTE i5 8/256GB
  • Surface Pro 8 LTE i5 16/256GB
  • Surface Pro 8 i5 8/128GB
  • Surface Pro 8 i5 8/256GB
  • Surface Pro 8 i5 16/256GB
  • Surface Pro 8 i7 16/256GB
  • Surface Pro 8 i7 16/512GB
  • Surface Pro 8 i7 16/1TB
  • Surface Pro 8 i7 32/1TB

If you are interested in knowing more about the Surface Pro 8 range, it is thought Microsoft will officially reveal the updates in January.

Surface Laptop modular panel patent

Microsoft is looking at implementing a Surface Laptop back panel design which can be swapped out and thereby allowing users to upgrade the machines. Windows Latest found the patent (PDF) which describes an 'interchangeable housing panel with rechargeable power, network connectivity, and memory for use with portable computing devices'. Thus you might be able to upgrade battery, networking and memory via a panel swap. Some patent images envisage these panels being on sale alongside accessories like the Surface Type Cover.

Patents often don't precipitate shipping products, so please bear that in mind.

Posted by 3dcandy - Tue 29 Dec 2020 13:03
I actually think a swappable panel would be an awesome idea if it ever comes to fruition
Posted by Xlucine - Tue 29 Dec 2020 14:37
Replaceable battery on a thin&light notebook sounds like a great idea
Posted by Rubarb - Tue 29 Dec 2020 16:42
Sounds like every feature an apple user would love but would never admit :D
Posted by Saracen999 - Tue 29 Dec 2020 17:08
Well, call me an old cynic (and more than a few of you lot have, and a few unprintable variants too) BUT …. at least 8GB? It's long been an option, at a price, so my reservations on that are :-

- At what price? Lower spec versions exist for a reason, that being, some people want them.

- I'd be surprised if, sooner or later, that didn't happen. It's been the case since Windows was first a twinkle in Uncle Bill's eye that technology marches on, capacities, sppeds and spec's go up, and prices go down.

On that latter point, I~ remember my first jump from 20 and 40 MB drives, to a 300MB behemoth. A £1500 jump, at that. But compare that to today and it's …. laughable.

So, minimum memorgoing up? Sure, not a surprise, and given that demands on systems go up too, to take advantage of new capabilities, it is yet one more example in a mountain of evidence of us all chasing our own tech tails.

Replaceable, modular back panels, on the other hand? Roll on the day.

However, that jaded cynic in me again says …. at what cost? Will it be cost-effective, or a better bet to just either sell or repurpose the old machine, or just buy a new machine. It's great in theory, but …. cynic here.

And please, don't take this as a downer on Surface Pro's. I'm typing this on one and, for a variety of reasons, not only am I a big fan but it's my workaday go-to machine. For my needs, just about perfect …. even though I had to swallow back the bile and accept W10. Still a bit miffed about that.
Posted by Duckboy79 - Tue 29 Dec 2020 17:58
