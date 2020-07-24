Microsoft CFO indicates Xbox Series X will arrive in November

Microsoft held its Xbox Games Showcase yesterday evening. The event was meant to showcase the "riveting, fun, and mind-blowing experiences," coming to next gen gamers this holiday season. A plethora of big name titles were showcased at the event including 10 world premieres and 22 games being built to launch exclusively on Xbox consoles.

Before we look over some of the big name game reveals, a senior Microsoftr exec has seemingly confirmed a November launch. We knew the console would be available for the 'holiday season' this year, but it is good to narrow it down to the 11th calendar month. Bloomberg reporter Dina Bass hoodwinked this info from Microsoft CFO Amy Hood, who (perhaps inadvertently) confirmed a November release.

There were lots of games showcased last night including titles such as Halo Infinite, As Dusk Falls, Fable, Forza Motorsport, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, and State of Decay 3. As well as some updates on highly anticipated games such as CrossFireX, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon. You can read through the full list of games showcased on the Xbox Wire.

If you would prefer to go straight to the videos, you can watch the full hour long showcase embedded below, with other languages available. This link takes you directly to the official Xbox YouTube site where there are individual video reveals, trailers, and demos too.

Skip forward about 30mins for the content

It will be interesting to hear if HEXUS readers are impressed by the Xbox Games Showcase. AMD's CEO Dr Lisa Su, seemed to be delighted by it. After the event Su Tweeted "Congrats @Xbox @XboxP3 - incredible showcase today. Loved seeing @Radeon RDNA2 + AMDRyzen in action during #XboxGamesShowcase".