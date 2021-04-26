Oculus enables Air Link PC streaming feature

Oculus started to make Air Link PC streaming available for Quest 2 VR headset owners at the weekend. The update enabling this wireless connectivity, Oculus v28 software, became available a little earlier than expected as the excitement could not be contained – or so says Facebook Reality Labs head Andrew Bosworth.

You need an Oculus Quest 2, a strong Wi-Fi connection, and Oculus v28 software to enable the Air Link PC wireless streaming feature. If you haven't got the new software update yet, be a little patient as it is rolling out, so shouldn't be long.

The Verge explains that Air Link is an evolution of Oculus Link, a wired USB-C PC connection method. Like this wired method, the big attraction is the ability to run PC VR software on the Quest, but wirelessly of course. Oculus reminds users that a wired connection will be superior with greater graphical fidelity and performance. Moreover, the cable keeps the headset charged, so you don't have to watch out for battery drain.

Previously, Quest users could grab a popular third party solution dubbed Virtual Desktop which facilitated wireless PC games streaming. Quest 2 users now have the new official Air Link app as an alternative. Which option is best seems to vary by user/setup, with some insight and debate about this available on the Oculus subreddit and in the linked Verge article comments.