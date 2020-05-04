Half-Life: Alyx precipitates 1 million VR HMD boost in 1 month

Half-Life: Alyx VR HMD adoption spike

The latest Steam Hardware Survey (SHS) report has been published, covering April 2020. Among the gently undulating trend lines, one chart is particularly striking - and it shows the uplift in monthly connected VR headsets on the Steam platform. As the RoadtoVR reports, a spike marks the debut month of Half-Life: Alyx.

It is fair to say that the monthly connected HMD figures have been rising quite nicely since records of this hardware type started to be tallied. Across the New Year you can see a bit more of a significant rise. Perhaps the January dip was caused by people waiting for the new game to release, and was due to the well documented stock issues that hit this HMD, worldwide.

The data shows that nearly a million people plugged in a VR HMD last month. The RoadtoVR analysis shows that 1.91 per cent of Steam users has a VR headset at last count, which is quite a fair chunk. Compare that percentage with Linux users (0.89 per cent), or MacOS users (4.04 per cent), for example. It is estimated that there are some 2.7m HMD toting Steam users now thanks to the big leap last month.

I've embedded a couple more RoadtoVR charts above, if you want to pick though the state of the market data a bit more (click to zoom).

'May the fourth be with you' - Classic Star Wars Battlefront online multiplayer

As today is the 4th May, or 'May the 4th' as they say across the Atlantic, Steam is holding its annual Star Wars titles sale. Many games are discounted 50 or 60 per cent, some more - all for the occasion. GoG has a similar sale on if you prefer.

There is a bit of a hidden gem packing nostalgic allure to those who played the original Star Wars Battlefront via LAN or the GameSpy service years ago. An update has been provided to both the Steam (£3.59) and GoG (£4.09) versions of Battlefront 2004, so that they can be played with online multiplayer (with Steam / GoG crossplay too).