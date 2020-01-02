Day 24: Win a Kingston HyperX gaming bundle

The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions is back and bigger than ever, giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every day throughout the holiday season. It's our way of saying thank you to all our fabulous readers.

The 2019 goodie bag has grown to epic proportions, courtesy of many big-name manufacturers. It's going to get hectic, so be certain to bookmark our dedicated Epic Giveaway homepage to keep tabs on each new competition as it arrives.

An epic bundle awaits on Day 24. Courtesy of our friends at HyperX, we're giving away an Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard, Pulsefire Dart wireless mouse, Fury S Pro mouse pad, Cloud Alpha S headset, 480GB Savage Exo portable SSD, and 16GB Fury RGB DDR4-3200 memory kit! Wowzers!

Want to be in with a chance of winning? Simply answer the following question, and don't forget, you can also claim a free second entry via Facebook. Good luck and check back soon for more prizes in the 2019 Epic Giveaway!

