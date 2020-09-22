Royole FlexPai 2 foldable smartphone unveiled

Smart device maker Royole launched the original FlexPai back in November 2018 and we saw it first hand at the CES the following January (2019). This device was heralded as the world's first smartphone with a flexible foldable display. China-base Royale did well to beat heavyweights such as Samsung, Motorola (Lenovo) and LG to release this device.

Nearly two years have passed, so it isn't surprising that Royale has an updated FlexPai smartphone with which to tempt early adopter tech enthusiasts. The FlexPai 2 was launched today, and you can watch the full reveal video here with English dub. Naturally the FlexPai 2 delivers a host of improvements, inside and out. Probably the highlights on the inside are the use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 8/12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of built-in storage. Outside you have the flexible 7.8-inch display (1,920 x 1,440) third-generation Cicada Wing Fully Flexible Display, which folds to present your choice of 5.5-inch main screen (1,440 x 900), or smaller 5.4-inch screen (1,440 x 810) with the quad camera array and touch pad control by its side.

A significant improvement to the folding design is that the device can now fold flat - the predecessor had a wallet-like fold with a gap near the hinge. This change, and other slimming measures, makes the FlexPai 2 40 per cent thinner than the original. Royole rated the folding mechanism and screen of the original FlexPai for 200,000 actuations which seems to be in line with rivals, however the new FlexPai 2 claims an astonishing 1.8m bends durability.

Cameras present include a 64MP f/1.89 main camera, a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto camera (3x zoom) and a 32MP f/2.0 portrait camera.

Other key specs for the Royole FlexPai 2 worth mentioning are the improved battery life (4,500mAh battery), USB-C fast charging, 5G dual-mode connectivity, stereo speakers, and updated Water OS software. It measures 6.3mm and 12.8mm thick when opened and closed, respectively, and weighs in at 339g.

Royole told HEXUS that the FlexPai 2 will be available in Cosmic Gray, Midnight Black and Sunrise Gold from 22nd September 2020 for RMB 9988 (approx.$1,427 / £1,150) in China.