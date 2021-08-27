Panasonic and Square Enix team up for SoundSlayer wearable

Gamescom isn't just about software, and proving this point, Panasonic has teamed up with Square Enix to produce the SC-GN01 SoundSlayer Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System (WIGSS). "A wearable speaker?" – I hear you ask. Yes, I would describe it as a soft collar packing four speakers and dual noise- and echo-cancelling microphones. It also offers multiple present modes covering games, music and cinema.

Panasonic worked closely with Square Enix, which helped with the gaming sound profiles, thanks to its expertise in games such as Final Fantasy XIV Online. You will find three modes for gaming, namely; RPG mode providing immersive reality and intensity, FPS mode which majors on positional audio, and Voice mode designed for clarity of speech in adventure games. Outside of gaming, there are modes designed for enjoying music and for cinematic experiences too. As mentioned in the intro, the speaker system is complemented by twin mics, providing a good overall substitute for a gaming headset, for example.

Panasonic says that to harness the best sound quality it could from the SoundSlayer speaker wearable, it devised the True MAGESS (Majestic Augmented Gaming Environment Sound System). This uses a "high-performance signal processor for a premium audio," and makes the most of the range and position provided by the four neodymium speakers.

So far, the SoundSlayer sounds pretty appealing, but perhaps its most obvious USP is that it isn't a headset. You might prefer this wearable for a number of reasons; more realistic and natural surround sound, no ear or head clamping pressure, no obstruction of the ears, and/or a cooler head and ears. Panasonic says it has spent considerable time on human body data analysis to make sure the SoundSlayer is comfortable for wearers, even for extended sessions.

I don't have price or availability details at the time of writing.