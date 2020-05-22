Sony ZH8 8K HDR full array LED TVs will arrive in the UK in June

Sony has announced that its new ZH8 8K HDR full array LED TVs will become available in Europe from early June. The ZH8 series (75- and 85-inch TV sets) are claimed to bring together Sony's latest developments in image and audio quality, alongside an enhanced user experience, to appeal to movie and TV enthusiasts and video gamers alike.

Visuals

For visual quality Sony leverages its Picture Processor X1 Ultimate technology which can upscale 2K and 4K content to 8K quality using "a unique 8K database". Image components are further enhanced by Sony's Object-based Super Resolution. For great dynamic range ZH8 TVs make use of Sony’s premium Full Array Local Dimming and Boosting technology. Contrast is further enhanced by 8K X-tended Dynamic Range PRO.

Netflix subscribers may appreciate Sony's 'Netflix Calibrated Mode'. This is supposed to reproduce Netflix Originals with the same picture quality as the studio evaluation master. "With Netflix Calibrated Mode, the creator's vision and intent is faithfully preserved," boasts Sony. The biggest screen movie experiences from IMAX are enhanced too, with Sony's MAX Enhanced product certification. The ZH8 is Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatible.

If you are interested in hopping on the next gen console bandwagon, Sony reckons it has you covered with the new ZH8 series. The new TVs support 8K 60fps as well as 4K 120fps high frame rate and fast response time via HDMI. This will allow you to make the most of the performance of your next-gen console "for a cutting-edge gaming experience," says Sony.

Audio

Built-in audio isn't neglected, with Sony equipping its signature Acoustic Multi-Audio technology. This utilises a vibrating frame tweeter for tight audio/visual sync. Furthermore, independent amps precisely manage sound positioning of the speaker system.

Together the visual and audio qualities are optimised for your room environment using Sony's Ambient Optimization features. This detects ambient light and sounds and even the sonic qualities of your room, adjusting accordingly.

Smart features

Last but not least the minimalistic design new TVs feature Android TV with the Google Assistant, Google Play Store, and Chromecast built-in. Sony's UI also provides access and compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and Apple HomeKit smart devices.

Pricing and availability

The ZH8 8K HDR Full Array LED TVs will go on sale in Europe at the beginning of June. The ZH8 75-inch has an MSRP of £5,999 (€7,199 in the EU), and the 85-inch model is £8,999 (€10,799 in the EU).