AMD revenue up 93 per cent YoY in Q1 2021

by Mark Tyson on 28 April 2021, 10:11

AMD has released its latest quarterly financials, covering Q1 2021, and they show that it is strong and still going places. The scale of the increased revenue was beyond what investors and analysts had been expecting and this, combined with a solid positive outlook, meant that shares are up 3.5 per cent in after-hours trading.

Below you can see a summary chart of the results divided by the business segments AMD operates. Computing and graphics covers all the lovely AMD PC components that HEXUS covers in the news and often appear in our reviews.

Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom covers a rather wide portfolio encompassing server chips and games console chips. Analysts don't like that single number coverage of the server/consoles activity but in an earnings call AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su shared some server business stats to provide greater transparency. Specifically Su said that "In the first quarter, data-center product revenue more than doubled year-over-year and represented a high teens percentage of our overall revenue". Moreover, Su expects the "data-center product revenue to grow significantly as we go through the year".

Compare this data centre business performance with Intel, which last week announced that its Data Centre Group (DCG) revenue was down 20 per cent. Intel execs tried to explain this slump away as the data centre market currently being in a "digestion phase," so were not renewing hardware.

As for AMD's outlook, it is expecting a growth in revenue of 50 per cent YoY. In product terms there are still some major launches in both consumer and enterprise markets to help it push forward. For one thing, we are still waiting for the mass-market friendly RDNA 2 GPUs to flesh out the Radeon RX 6000 series at the lower-end.

HEXUS Forums :: 3 Comments

Posted by Tabbykatze - Wed 28 Apr 2021 10:59
What's quite interesting (someone please correct me if i'm wrong, I find the financial results and analysis tosh a little hard to read) that AMDs total debt is still decreasing and is now down as low as $313mil down from $488mil YoY and in comparison to March 2019 they had ~$1 billion of debt.

In 2 years, AMD has managed to write off over three quarters of their debt which was the big thing that people were always poking AMD about was how much debt they were in and still had.

It's interesting that they've slowed down how much debt they're writing off or they have written off the previous debt and are maintaining a level perhaps?
Posted by Tunnah - Wed 28 Apr 2021 11:43
Tabbykatze
What's quite interesting (someone please correct me if i'm wrong, I find the financial results and analysis tosh a little hard to read) that AMDs total debt is still decreasing and is now down as low as $313mil down from $488mil YoY and in comparison to March 2019 they had ~$1 billion of debt.

In 2 years, AMD has managed to write off over three quarters of their debt which was the big thing that people were always poking AMD about was how much debt they were in and still had.

It's interesting that they've slowed down how much debt they're writing off or they have written off the previous debt and are maintaining a level perhaps?

Debt is only bad if your revenue and profits aren't good enough to offset it. Debt has a ton of uses so they're probably at a point where the debt benefits are better than having no debt
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Wed 28 Apr 2021 11:58
It's probably longterm debt at low interest. However,AMD now owns Xilinx,so technically they have used their shares to finance a $35 billion purchase. So AMD will be under more pressure to make a return on all those new AMD shareholders. So expect prices to have to go up even more to enable them to expand their margins.