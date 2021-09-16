Lexar Professional NM800 SSDs offer reads up to 7400MB/s

Lexar has introduced a new high-end consumer SSD with read speeds of up to 7400MB/s (and up to 5800MB/s writes). The Lexar Professional NM800 SSDs come in M.2 2280 form factor, use an NVMe 1.4 protocol PCIe 4.0 interface to help attain its impressive performance, as well as some other nice features. Lexar says its new NM800 SSDs are designed with gamers and content creators in mind.

Capacities 1TB, 512GB Form factor M.2 2280 Interface PCIe 4.0 x4 Sequential perf 1TB: 7.4GB/s read, 5.8GB/s write

512GB: 7.0GB/s read, 3.0GB/s write IOPS perf 1TB: 400k IOPS read, 750k IOPS write

512GB: 200k IOPS read, 550k IOPS write TBW 1TB: 500TB

512GB: 250TB DWPD 0.44 MTBF 1.5 million hours Pricing 1TB: €179

512GB: €99

In the table above, you can see that the higher capacity drive offers better performance all round, which is often the case due to the controller/NAND architecture. Lexar uses Micron 3D TLC NAND flash in this drive, paired with a controller that is thought to be based on the Innogrit IG5236 'Rainer'.

Such a fast drive will often come with a substantial heatsink but Lexar uses a slim one here, said to be made possible by the application of graphene technology. Thanks to the slim heatsink the Lexar Professional NM800 SSDs should be OK in laptops. In related news developments, we saw Team Group use an ultra-thin graphene copper foil heatsink with its T-Force Cardea Zero Z330, and Z340 SSDs back in spring this year.

Reliability and durability features seem good for Lexar's LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check) drive, with shock and vibration resistance, and operating temperature range of 0° to 70°C. You have an MTBF of 1.5 million hours, and a good for consumer level 0.44 DWPD here.

I don't have any availability information for the new Lexar Professional NM800 SSDs but at least we seem to have confirmed prices, as per the features / spec table above. Lexar's news blog and product pages don't yet feature these drives, at the time of writing.

Sources: TechX TV, via TechPowerUp.