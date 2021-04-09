Corsair's Sabre Pro / RGB Pro are its first 8,000Hz mice

Corsair has launched a trio of gaming peripherals powered by its Axon hyper-processing technology with 8,000Hz polling for lighting fast inputs. It refers to these devices as joining its Champion series of "competition-grade peripherals, and they are; the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro and Sabre Pro gaming mice, and the Corsair K70 RGB TKL gaming keyboard.

The mice

Corsair's Sabre RGB Pro and Sabre Pro are headlined as the first rodents in the firm's lineup to feature 8,000Hz mice. This is due to the presence of Corsair Axon hyper-processing technology. A fast polling rate like this is said to be of appeal in competitive gaming as your clicks and movements are "delivered to the PC up to 8x faster" than standard PC gaming peripherals. I guess Corsair is talking about those 1,000Hz (1ms) polling peripherals as some budget/older devices poll at much lower rates.

The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro and Sabre Pro 6-button were designed by Corsair with the help of eSports pros from teas like Team Secret, Vitality, and Envy. There is no difference between these two models except for the two-zone RGB (mouse wheel and logo), of course, and the additional 5g of mass that feature adds (the Sabre RGB Pro and Sabre Pro weigh 74g and 69g, respectively). Full specs of the mice are shown below for the Sabre RGB Pro, and like I said other than the RGB and weight the Sabre Pro is identical.

Corsair is selling the Sabre RGB Pro and Sabre Pro for £49.99 and £44.99 respectively, and they are both available now via Corsair direct.

The keyboard

Here is another compact gaming keyboard from Corsair in what seems to be a definite industry trend being established. Last month HEXUS reviewed the Corsair K65 RGB Mini with 60 per cent layout, and here is the less drastically reduced K70 RGB TKL Champion Series mechanical gaming keyboard (87 keys TKL layout).

Again this keyboard features Axon hyper-processing technology for an up to 8,000Hz report rate. Other key features of the design are; Cherry MX Speed Silver keyswitches for a linear and fast feel with 1.2mm actuation, full NKRO with 100 per cent anti-ghosting, RGB LED key lighting, dedicated media controls with tactile volume roller, 8MB memory onboard for profiles and so on, iCUE configuration, durable PBT double shot keycaps, and detachable braided USB 3.0 or 3.1 Type-A connector cable.

Another feature Corsair puts a spotlight on is the "one-of-a-kind tournament switch which locks the backlighting to a static colour and disables macros for instant guaranteed tournament compliance". This is positioned at the rear of the keyboard near the USB connector.

I don't see availability for the K70 RGB TKL in the UK at the time of writing, but in the US it is available direct for $139.99. Corsair often prices its gear in the UK for $=£ or thereabouts.