HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mech gaming keyboard unveiled

Kingston Technologies owned gaming accessories and components specialist HyperX has been showing off its latest wares at CES 2021. Among the accessories old and new, probably the highlight of the reveals so far is of the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard. Such compact designs are popular with some gamers as they leave more desk space for mousing around.

The new HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard joins the full sized Alloy Origins and TKL Alloy Origins Core designs in HyperX's keyboard stables and becomes its most compact gaming keyboard design yet. Yes, as you may expect, it achieves the 60 per cent size feat by removing the cursor/editing block from the right side and dumping the Fn keys that the Alloy Origins Core retained from the full sized Alloy Origins design.

This keyboard features HyperX Red linear mechanical switches crowned with PBT doubleshot keycaps. As this is an RGB LED enhanced keyboard the inner plastic shot is translucent, so that the lights shine through the lettering as well as around the keys. Secondary keyboard functions are printed on the sides of the keys, which is a prevalent design practice with more compact keyboards. To access function keys, for example, you will hold the Fn toggle key on the lower right corner of the HyperX Alloy Origins 60.

You will be able to control the keyboard lighting, modes, macros, and more via the HyperX Ngenuity software for Windows. Moreover, the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 features on-board memory for storing and quick/easy recall of three profiles you have created.

The Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard isn't the only new product from HyperX at CES this year. It is also showing off the ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox. Furthermore, HyperX is reminding folk about its Pulsefire Haste honeycomb hex shell mouse, plus Cloud II Wireless and Cloud Revolver + 7.1 headsets, which have now gained expanded availability worldwide.