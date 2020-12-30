Dasung Paperlike 25-inch eInk monitor tipped for 2021 release

eInk and ePaper displays have a good few design wins under their belts but despite the growing trends for displays built into things all and sundry you still don't see them very often. Another thing that seems to be rare is an eInk display that is beyond tablet size. Now Chinese tech firm Dasung is looking to bring eInk to larger format displays with the Paperlike 253 monitor.

Dasung has produced eInk products for a number of years, reports Liliputing. If you check out its website now it has product pages detailing an 8-inch tablet and a 13.3-inch portable monitor you might pack in your laptop bag. It repeats the regular claims for eInk displays – real-paper feel, no back light, no blue light, reduced eye strain, reduced power usage, etc.yp

The new Dasung Paperlike 253 is, the clue is in the codename, a 25.3-inch eInk monitor bringing the qualities of this display te to the desktop in a size appropriate for serious content creation – albeit in 16 shades of grey. The design looks appealing enough, despite the large bezels, and I would have really liked one of these during my old day job back in the 90s working on monochrome newspaper production in Quark Xpress for 8 hours a day.

The full tech specs of the Paperlike 253 don't seem to have become public at the time of writing but should be soon, as Dasung looks set to begin a crowdfunding campaing to ensure a minimum or orders.

What we do know is that the monitor has the following basic specs:

A 25.3-inch diagonal

16 shades of grey

3200 x 1800 pixels

No backlight

Use the simple stand provided or fit to your own via VESA mount

The Dasung Paperlike 253 isn't expected to have such a sluggish refresh/response rate as you find on an eReader device, for example, as it is designed to run off the mains. At the time of writing we don't have a precise 2021 release date or pricing. For these info morsels one must wait for the crowdfunder to kick off but Dasung did provide a large pricing bracket of between 10009¥ to 19999¥, which could mean anything between US$1,500 and $3,000. Clue: Dasung's 13.3-inch display costs the equivalent of about US$1,000.

Dasung Paperlike 253 presentation. No English subtitles available.