CES 2021 cancelled in-person due to COVID-19

Held at the turn of the new year in Las Vegas, the Consumer Electronics Show is a staple for tech enthusiasts, buyers, and manufacturers. Going strong since 1967, it attracted over 180,000 visitors this year alone, and HEXUS has been in attendance most of the last 20 years.

As an acknowledgement that COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc with large-scale shows, CES 2021 is being turned into an all-digital affair. "Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it's just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA.

Announcing the in-person cancellation over five months before the show was due to start indicates that many more will fall by the wayside, and we wait to see if shows such as MWC also take the decision to cancel physical attendance. It's clear that we'll all be using Zoom and Teams well into 2021.